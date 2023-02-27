Borough of Cochranton
The Borough of Cochranton, looking to capitalize on the progress generated over the past few years, has several infrastructure projects targeted for 2023. The schedule calls for the paving of Center Alley and continuing work to address stormwater issues. A storage facility has been completed at the sewer treatment site. A new system will upgrade and streamline the borough’s water billing system.
Continuing to focus on the Lions Community Park restoration of the grounds and upgrades to the park will be priorities in the coming year. The borough, working with the Cochranton Area Redevelopment Effort (CARE), has applied for a grant to improve accessibility to the playground and parking lot. The project will provide cement walkways throughout the playground space, including a safe play surface beneath new pieces of equipment. A replenishment program has been implemented to replace damaged and deteriorating trees. The borough, working in conjunction with community members, will be developing a comprehensive planning strategy. The long-term blueprint will identify problems and address further improvements to the green spaces throughout the community, including the fairgrounds and the French Creek Access property.
There continues to be improvements to residential rental properties in the community with work progressing on commercial rental spaces on Adams Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.