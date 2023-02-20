CHAPS
As I sat down to write this article for Vision, I was prepared to share all that’s been happening at CHAPS over the past year. I thought I would let readers know that we continue to provide an array of community-based supports and services to those experiencing challenges including mental illness, homelessness, or housing instability. I also would want readers to be aware of our recently established housing and support initiatives for Transition Age Youth, all designed to make connections and build protective factors to increase resilience.
While reviewing the Tribune’s request and this year’s theme of “What Matters,” I realized I needed to ask the question to our Community at CHAPS. I spoke with many of the people we serve, with our staff, and with board members. Everyone asked was very willing to offer their thoughts on my single question. My brief survey resulted in seven pages of answers! The responses reflected amazingly consistent themes and core values. Based on answers from our stakeholders, I would like to share a summary of “What Matters at CHAPS.”
What Matters at CHAPS? “The people we serve. We don’t miss anyone who needs our help. Everyone has a voice. Offering support in all parts of the county. Helping people reach their full potential. Focus on strengths and gifts. Build on positives. Offering opportunities for success. Positive relationships. Having fun. Laughter. Peer support. Building skills. Finding purpose in life and being productive. Not judging. Employment opportunities. Reconnecting to family and friends. Open 365 days per year. Education and support. Ensuring that everyone has a safe place to live. Decent and affordable housing for all. Truly listening to each other. Outreach. Advocacy. A sense of belonging…A welcoming and safe space to spend time. Connections to resources. Education. Acceptance. Grace. Recovery.”
I couldn’t have said it better — this is CHAPS! If you would like to learn more about our agency, feel free to call (814) 333-2924, or stop by at 944 Liberty St., Meadville, PA. Or you can visit our website at www.chapsinc.org On behalf of CHAPS, we wish you a blessed 2023!
— Lynn McUmber, executive director
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.