The Crawford County Mental Health Awareness Program Inc., 944 Liberty St., Meadville, has been operating since 1988. Better known as CHAPS, the organization works with people who have mental illness.
The organization’s mission today has expanded from the original mission, according to Executive Director Lynn McUmber.
“In addition to our original mission, we work with homelessness for housing instability,” McUmber said. “We’ve been working with transition-age youth ages 14 to 24 who are experiencing mental health challenges or housing challenges.”
In 2022, CHAPS assisted 272 individuals who were homeless or unstably housed.
McUmber said CHAPS is supporting people and their everyday lives because, with mental health comes a lot of loss, such as employment and/or loss of residence.
In 2022, CHAPS programs supported a total of 938 persons.
CHAPS offers several services, including, but not limited to, the following:
• Drop-in center: A safe environment for mental health members to drop in 365 days a year.
• Journey center clubhouse: A place where staff and consumers work side by side on projects and jobs. Last year, the Journey Center helped support 52 members with getting employment at 34 local employers.
• Mobile psychiatric rehabilitation: A program that assists consumers in accessing out-of-office resources and building skills needed to maintain good mental and physical health and become as independent as possible.
• Crawford County warmline: A nonemergency, confidential peer support phone line for mental health consumers and family members.
• Representative payee and money management: The staff assists clients in managing and budgeting money based on individual needs.
• Housing solutions: CHAPS serves individuals experiencing homelessness in Crawford County to assist them in finding permanent housing.
CHAPS also manages a number of housing programs including Fairweather Lodge Housing, Housing Now, Emergency Solutions Program and Shelter Plus Care.
CHAPS also offers Certified Peer Support, a one-on-one model of support and nontraditional therapy that assists consumers in reaching recovery by building on strengths and skills.
“We focus on individuals’ strengths, helping them recognize their gifts and strengths and use those to achieve personal goals,” McUmber said.
The effort is two-fold.
“We’re consumer driven. We respect where they want to go with their lives,” McUmber said. “We believe in recovery. Every person can recover and move forward.”
A person may refer himself or herself or someone else to CHAPS by walking in the office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., by calling (814) 333-2924, or online via Facebook.com/chapsinc.org or by visiting the website at chapsinc.org.
