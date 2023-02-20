Center for Family Services
The Center for Family Services has successfully been supporting and providing for families in Crawford County for many years. Now, as we celebrate 160 years of existence, the Center continues to help with food, clothing, housing assistance, counseling and everything in between.
At the start of our journey in 1863, a group of local women came together to support one another through a very difficult time. Families were experiencing devastating crises, as many family members were away from their homes fighting in the civil war.
Originally called Home Relief Society, resources were collected and distributed to families in need. Years later, now in 2023, we have continued to grow, and expanded our services to meet the ever changing needs of our community.
The center now provides assistance in housing and rent utility for homeowners and renters. We provide counseling services for anger management and parenting, assist individuals coming out of incarceration and those navigating the often confusing social services system. The services we provide have adapted and our name has changed, but the essence of our mission remains the same; assist, support and strengthen our local community.
Regardless of the need a family has, the center has become a space where everyone is welcomed and anyone can feel comfortable asking for a hand up. Our team continues to grow every day and the programs we offer continue to multiply.
As our lobby remains full and our programs continue to expand, it is our hope for the future to relocate to a larger, more accommodating location to support the growing demands of the Center and the evolving work we do.
Our goal is to continue providing a hand up to all of Crawford County and our hope is everyone joins us in helping to achieve that mission. We believe you have planted seeds of hope here in the places we all call home and we must continue to work together so we may reap the fruits of our work. Thank you to everyone who continues to assist, support, and strengthen this great agency as we look to the next 160 years.
