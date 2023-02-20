Bull Moose Marketing
Bull Moose Marketing’s goals for 2023 are simple — build on recent successes and learn from past mistakes. “It sounds like a cliche, but that’s what it all comes down to for us,” said Ron Mattocks, Bull Moose Marketing’s VP of Client Strategy.
Among the agency’s successes was its focus on the tourism industry which resulted in a number of new clients. Since COVID, many destination’s marketing organizations (DMOs) have received funding they want to apply towards initiatives with economic impact. This is where Bull Moose can demonstrate its value.
“These DMOs need a plan for how to best market their location and that’s where we come in,” said Mattocks. In 2023 Bull Moose intends to add even more value by offering brand development strategies that help destinations better differentiate themselves so as to be more attractive to visitors and new businesses.
Additional services Bull Moose will offer include expanded design creative and website management. According to Bull Moose’s Director of Operation Katrina Chabola, building a website is one thing. Keeping up with it is something else. “It’s like owning a car. It requires regular maintenance or it’s going to break down,” said Chabola, adding, “people forget about their site until it breaks, but we can help them avoid that.”
While it might be adding new services, Bull Moose is pulling back from others as part of learning from what doesn’t work.
“Some things just aren’t profitable or efficient,” said Chabola, who’s responsible for managing client projects as well as the company’s internal processes.
Aside from their current client projects, Bull Moose is excited about its internal culture. “We have a good mix of people who are talented, creative, and funny,” said Mattocks. “They like being together, and you can’t put a dollar amount on that.”
One big change at Bull Moose in 2023 will be the eventual departure of co-founder, Josh Sherretts. “He certainly was instrumental in putting us in the position we are today,” said Mattocks in appreciation of his partner who will be transitioning to a new opportunity over the course of the year.
