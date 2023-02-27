Blooming Valley Farms
Blooming Valley Farms is a family-run farm located just 9 miles northeast of Meadville on State Route 77. We have expanded from our humble beginning of just offering excess vegetables from our backyard garden to what we have become today. We have adapted sustainable, naturally grown practices for all that we grow and like to support other local growers that share in our business philosophy. We now offer the fruits of our labor to the public via many different venues; we have a roadside stand open seven days a week; we sell at 4 farmer’s markets and offer a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture). with delivery locations throughout Crawford county.
This year we are expanding. We recently started using high tunnels and a greenhouse to help grow earlier crops and carry our offerings later into the fall, This year we are adding more infrastructure and hope to be able to stay open until Christmas no matter the weather. We are in the process of getting our kitchen certified so that we may offer some fresh-baked goods and delicious dishes made with our own healthy produce. We have added to the types of vegetables we grow. Each group of vegetables has its own unique set of challenges and we look forward to learning how to grow a well rounded variety of healthy fruits and vegetables to offer our friends, neighbors and community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.