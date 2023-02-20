Black Ash Sportsman Club
The Black Ash Sportman Club, an affiliate of the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen and Conservationists and the NRA, continues to meet the goals it was founded for, to promote conservation of our natural resources and to provide outdoor sporting opportunities for its members and the community.
Founded in the 1940s, the club early on sponsored and provided the field for the Black Ash Little League baseball team, as well as fishing and shooting facilities.
Today, the club grounds located at 8410 Clark Road, Guys Mills, offers a 200-yard rifle range, 50-foot covered pistol range, woods walk steel target range, two skeet fields, four trap fields and the 22 golf course. Club members, of which there are about 700, continue to offer opportunities for shotgun, rifle and handgun shooting for members and their guests. That means a member can use the ranges at will but a non-member must be with a member or come to a club-sponsored event. These include Classic Winter Skeet, Monday Trap League, Tuesday Skeet Shooting, Handgun Adventure Trail, VIP Pistol League, NRA Silhouette Shoots and special Night Shoots and Top Shot Fun Day shoots.
The club continues to offer hunters education training with the Pennsylvania Game Commission. This years’ class will be held on June 10. Classes, filled to capacity, were offered by the club to introduce new shooters to hands on handgun safety and shooting as well.
Knowing that the future of conservation and the shooting sports lies with our youth, club members reached out to youth, and along with the Pennsylvania State High School Clay Target League and help from generous local donors, the Midway USA Foundation, The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the NRA, to form the Maplewood High School Trap Team and revamp the club’s four trap fields. Participation involves about 35 sixth- to 12th-grade students from the Maplewood and Titusville areas, who compete and gain the opportunity to travel to state and national shoots with other students.
Other youth activities include providing and manning a shooting station for the annual Crawford County Youth Field Day. Again with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the club has offered a youth pheasant hunt. Safety training and guides with dogs for the 20 youth are provided by the club, along with pheasants for the day of hunting.
The Club grounds are the site of the Crawford County Sportsmen’s Council Youth Conservation Camp. This week long camp provides training and opportunities for outdoor activities. Along with shooting and guest instructors, wood duck houses were built, by the campers, and field trips were taken to the Erie National Wildlife Refuge.
This year we hope to do some needed repairs to roofs, parking areas and continue to upgrade the trap and skeet shooting facilities. Tree planting on the grounds by local students is expected. Maybe add a Turkey Shoot or Black Powder shoot for good measure! For more information, check out our website at www.blackashsportsman.org.
