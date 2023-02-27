Bethesda Lutheran Services
After more than 100 years of providing services to northwest Pennsylvania, one might think it is easy to say what matters to us. Of course, the children, youth and families we serve will always be our first priority and this year we are looking at how we provide top-quality services to them. It is simple answer: Our employees. They are what matters to us.
One of our goals is to create and foster a “family-feel” to our workplace. We encourage our leadership and management teams to really know what is going on in the lives of their staff. All of our staff are encouraged to spend time together, whether it is enjoying a meal at work (on us, of course) or hanging out after hours. We like to celebrate with them. We send flowers when a new baby is born. Each employee receives a birthday card and every staff member gets a personal email from the CEO on their birthday. We established a committee that is solely focused on employee concerns and have seen several changes that are important to our employees, come out of this committee.
We recognize that the bottom line for many employees is compensation. Over the last few years, we have significantly raised the salaries of direct care staff in all departments in order to maintain and attract talented staff to the agency. We have been pleased to offer several bonuses to our staff. In addition to the financial aspects, Bethesda Lutheran Services is pleased to be able to offer a comprehensive benefit package to all of our full-time employees. This package includes medical, dental, and vision insurance. We offer 22 paid days off in addition to paid vacation days. Employees are eligible for a retirement plan with a 4 percent match, Aflac coverage and life insurance.
We realize that a staff team that is happy and feels as though they matter is the greatest asset our agency could ever have. We are thrilled with our team and look forward to what we can achieve together.
