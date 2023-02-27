Allegheny College
Allegheny College is grateful for the deep partnership with the Meadville community that extends back to the college’s founding more than two centuries ago. Allegheny is equally excited by the opportunities to sustain and strengthen these mutually beneficial ties in 2023 and beyond.
Nearly 1,100 Allegheny graduates call Crawford County home, contributing each day to its vitality. The college is working to build on its longstanding commitment to educational access and expand opportunities for young people in northwestern Pennsylvania and throughout the state to attend Allegheny.
Introduced last year, the college’s Commitment to Access Program covers 100 percent of tuition for Pennsylvania students from families earning a total income of $50,000 or less; the program is renewable for up to four years, helping to lessen financial strain for a student’s entire college experience. Visit allegheny.edu/cap to learn more.
Allegheny is also thrilled to be resuming educational programs for area K–12 students this year. Through the 4th Graders As Scientists program, more than 250 elementary students in the Crawford Central School District will visit campus in February and March for a rewarding day of hands-on science education.
In addition, the college is welcoming middle and high school students from three area districts for enrichment activities on Fridays during the spring semester. These initiatives reflect a wonderful collaboration between local educators and Allegheny faculty, students, and staff to provide enriching opportunities for area youth.
The coming year also promises to be a fulfilling one for the college’s Watershed Conservation Research Center. Established in 2021, the center engages in strategic conservation activities and trains future watershed stewards to protect, restore, and enhance land and water resources for future generations in the upper Allegheny River basin, focusing on the French Creek Watershed. Most importantly, the center’s staff works to amplify and learn from the extraordinary work of the many local organizations that are committed to the ecological, economic, and cultural significance of the watershed.
These are just a few examples of the many innovative ways that Allegheny and regional partners are collaborating to support each other — and the public good.
