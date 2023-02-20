Active Aging, Inc.
At Active Aging, Inc., the older adults in our community matter. While that is a simple statement, our efforts in support of older adults aren’t at all simple.
As the designated Area Agency on Aging for Crawford County, we are privileged to provide a variety of services to meet the needs of older adults. Our Active Aging centers offer socialization, activities, and events, and every location has exercise classes and equipment available to ensure that you can remain active as you age.
For a donation of less than the current cost of a dozen eggs, we can provide a hot lunch in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. For those who no longer drive, transportation services to our centers can be arranged.
In-home services like home-delivered meals, personal care assistance, and emergency response systems are available to those who qualify and have difficulty leaving their homes. We have specially trained staff to investigate reports of neglect, abuse, and exploitation as well as staff trained to guide you through Medicare plan options.
Our staff can help you fill out your property tax or rent rebate forms, help you register to vote, or connect you with other community resources if other expertise is needed.
The Active Aging Foundation raises funds to help us meet needs in our community that are not funded through other state or federal programs. Their efforts help provide medical supplies like nutritional shakes and incontinence materials as well as helping us offer supplemental assistance to older adults caring for their pets.
Actively Aging is not a simple process, and no one should have to handle these things alone. That is why we are here to help.
To learn more about our services and to stay up to date with all the exciting events scheduled by our Foundation or held at our Active Aging centers, follow us on Facebook. The County Echo, Active Aging’s monthly publication also provides up-to-date information.
For questions or individual assistance, please call our office at (814) 336-1792
