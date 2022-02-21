Women’s Services Inc.
Our country and local communities will never be free of violence unless and until each and every one of us is in this fight.
Women’s Services still believes communities free of violence can be realized but to get there it will take all of us working together to address the root causes of violence and oppression.
Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “The ultimate tragedy is not the oppression and cruelty by the bad people but the silence over that by the good people.”
Here’s hoping that more of our local neighbors will get involved in anti-violence work throughout 2022 and beyond.