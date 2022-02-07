Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community
After more than a century of serving the region, for Wesbury, the only untold story might be the future. As you can imagine, for senior lifestyle and health care service organizations like Wesbury, the past two years have flipped the script on what is considered traditionally “normal.” During these times, the challenges have been fluid, yet at Wesbury, we have strived to stay at the top of our game and are proud to be recognized for doing so.
The honor of being voted 2021’s Best Home Health Care and Best Nursing/Personal Care Home by The Meadville Tribune’s 2021 Reader’s Choice, maintaining a 5-star rating with Centers for Medicare/Medicaid, and being ranked eighth best nursing home in Pennsylvania for 2022 by Newsweek magazine during the COVID-19 pandemic are just a few of the markers that show you how we are doing.
For Newsweek’s Best Nursing Home list for 2022, they partnered with respected global data research firm Statista to create their annual ranking. The ranking identifies the nation's top nursing homes based on three critical criteria: overall performance data, peer recommendations, and each facility's handling of COVID-19, relative to our in-state competitors. We are humbled for being considered a Top 10 facility for Pennsylvania.
Dedication, especially amid challenges, is the greatest gift we can give the area seniors that we serve. Residents, clients and their families choose us for comfort, care and security as well as the sense of family and a safe place to call home. What we do matters, and it is important because people rely on us.
Passion and trust are at the heart of everything we do. It’s no secret there is a worker shortage. At Wesbury, we are affected by this just like everyone else. The healthcare worker shortage has a ripple effect throughout our communities and creates challenges for all of us. For over 100 years, our success has been directly related to the quality and dedication of those people who chose to join our team. We have one simple goal. We want to provide the best we can to those who turn to us. And to be the best, we need to hire the best. We’re looking for difference makers and purpose-driven people. That is Wesbury’s untold story.