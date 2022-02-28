Walberg Family Pharmacies
At a time when Pennsylvania had one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates nationwide, Walberg Family Pharmacies (WFP) received its first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Within three months, Walberg Family Pharmacies boosted Mercer County’s immunity by more than 32,000 doses. Clinic after clinic, dose after dose, Bretton Walberg, his staff and committed volunteers hosted 90 COVID-19 vaccine clinics, and administered more than 51,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines (36,659 Pfizer; 13,612 Moderna; 770 Johnson & Johnson).
As the pandemic continued, WFP pharmacists juggled an amplified schedule of administering first, second and booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines while simultaneously performing COVID-19 rapid tests and flu vaccinations. Day after day, WFP pharmacists swabbed, tested and rolled up sleeves. At the end of 2021, WFP pharmacists had completed over 2,400 COVID-19 rapid tests and over 2,100 flu immunizations.
As quick as WFP was at putting doses into arms, it was just as quick to react to increased customer traffic inside each of its 11 storefronts. To relieve pressure on its pharmacists, the company installed four high-speed vial filling robots and added 18 employees to the WFP team. A purchasing position was also created to focus on acquiring the best drug prices available to WFP, allowing the local company to pass on savings to its customers.
WFP also expanded its delivery capabilities in 2021. The delivery area was widened, and patients who had chosen to have medications packaged by time and day, can now receive their Care-Fill medication packaging the very next day.
Throughout 2021, Walberg Family Pharmacies was recognized and awarded for its effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. In the spring, Bretton and Stacey Walberg were presented with the Paul Harris Fellow Award by the Greenville Rotary, the William A. Passavant Award by Thiel College, and were honored at the Buhl Day celebration in Hermitage.
The company also received a proclamation from Mercer County’s Commissioner Matt McConnell, a certificate of recognition from state Sen. Michele Brooks, and a citation presented by state Rep. Park Wentling.
Shortly after WFP reached 50,0000 doses, the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce awarded WFP with the Innovation Award, and the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce bestowed a first-time award upon WFP, Community Champion of the Year.
In addition to hosting free COVID-19 (90), flu (36) and blood pressure clinics (four), WFP donated more than $22,000 to local organizations in 2021 including Riverside Park and the Greenville Symphony.
As 2021 ended, Mercer County’s fully vaccinated population reached 64% nearly matching the state’s overall rate of 65%.