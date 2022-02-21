Vantage
Vantage has been a part of your community for over 37 years and continues to thrive servicing over 8,000 community members in the home medical and oxygen realm, as well as providing good, stable jobs for over 340 employees. Vantage currently has a home oxygen and medical equipment store in Meadville servicing all of Crawford County.
Vantage is owned by local hospitals and strives to serve our customers in all aspects. In 2021, Vantage became a licensed Medicare agency to provide local and trusted service, as well as starting a transportation and concierge service to provide affordable transportation to local members of Crawford County to appointments with their health care providers in a safe and reliable means.
Vantage continues to give the local chapter of Toys for Tots a home in Meadville. This is our 13th year offering them a home for their toys and a safe place to distribute the toys to this community. Vantage has worked closely for many years with local Hospice agencies, sponsored the local Active Aging and their yearly Veteran’s Day event, donated to schools and always has a sponsorship for sporting events and functions in our community.
2020 and 2021 have been challenging for us! Vantage’s goal was to keep our customers serviced and safe. We remained open offering curb-side services and in-home appointments for our customers. We supplied ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPE) and home medical and oxygen equipment to hospitals and nursing homes in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and other states that were in need. Vantage supplied gowns and PPE to local schools and is now continuing to help our communities by donating wheelchairs to covid-vaccine clinics so more patients have access to the vaccine. Unfortunately, this challenge hasn’t gone away, but we continue to be flexible in the ways we can continue to meet the needs of our communities.
Vantage strives growth within as well. As our number of employees grew, Vantage developed the PRIDE program to instill our five core values — Truth, Mutual Respect, Creativity, Customer Service and Flexibility within our own organization.