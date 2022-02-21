Jeannie Seely was only 11 years old when she sang country music on WMGW Radio in Meadville.
She, like thousands of other country music lovers, listened with her family to the Grand Ole Opry on the radio — and she, like thousands of other country singers, dreamed of performing on that stage.
The Grand Ole Opry started in 1925 and is an institution in country music.
Entertainers may play the Opry stage, but only a select few are chosen to be a member of the elite organization. In fact, in its 97-year history, only 218 country performers have been invited to be a member.
Today, there are only 67 current members — meaning they perform at the Opry every year.
Jeannie Seely, a 1958 graduate of the former Townville High School (now Maplewood), is one of them. In fact, in terms of years of membership, she is the sixth-oldest member on the current roster.
Seely was inducted into the Opry on Sept. 16, 1967 — the 138th performer to be so honored. Of the current membership, only Bill Anderson, Loretta Lynn, Connie Smith, Ray Pillow and Stu Phillips have been members longer than Seely.
Jeannie’s journey to Nashville took a major step forward when she was 21 — 10 years after performing on the Meadville radio station and five years after she first sang on local TV.
Jeannie was working as a secretary at a Titusville bank and taking night classes through the American Banking Institute when she decided it was time to follow her dream.
According to her website, she decided to move to California after she got her car stuck in the snow on Easter and had to walk home in her new Easter dress.
When she arrived in California, she worked as a secretary at a bank in Beverly Hills, but left after a year to take a secretarial position at a record company in Hollywood.
She started writing country songs, which led to a recording contract, and she began making appearances in that area.
According to her website, she was encouraged to go to Nashville by songwriter Hank Cochran, but she didn’t think she was ready yet.
In 1965, she took Cochran’s advice and moved to Nashville. She had $50 and a Ford Falcon to her name. She got hired by Porter Wagoner on his TV show. She stayed with him until after she had a hit record and started touring.
On March 12, 1966, she recorded a song written by Cochran, “Don’t Touch Me.”
The song was a major hit, earning her a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance. Also nominated that year was Loretta Lynn for her song “Don’t Come Home a Drinking.”
The rest, as they say, is history.
The list of her achievements is long and includes:
• First woman to host a segment of the Opry.
• Success as songwriter, including receiving a BME award for a song she had written and having her songs recorded by many major stars, including Dottie West, Faron Young and Willie Nelson.
• String of hits in the 1960s and 1970s with singles on the Billboard charts.
• Becoming part of a successful duet show with Jack Greene with nominations for Best Country Duo and being named Goodwill Ambassadors to the United Kingdom.
• Performing in stage productions in Nashville and in music videos for such stars as Brad Paisley and Confederate Railroad.
• Appearing in the movie, “Changing Hearts.”
• Performing in Country Music Family Reunions DVD series.
Jeannie has a star in the Walkway of Stars in Nashville and has received numerous honors for her work in the industry, including one named in her honor for encouraging young talent.
She also has an honorary doctor of arts degree from Lincoln Memorial University for her groundbreaking accomplishments in the music industry and support and encouragement of young talent
In addition to her work as a singer, a host for the Grand Ole Opry, songwriting, actress and inspiration to upcoming musicians, she is back on the radio on “Willie’s Rroadhouse” on Sirius Radio, as a host.
Thousands of miles and seven decades later, she still loves the Grand Ole Opry and country music.