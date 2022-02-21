The Temple of Music at Conneaut Lake Park was known as a venue for thousands to hear music ranging from opera to gospel.
But for a few weeks in 1931, it also became known as the training site for world heavyweight champion Max Schmeling to prepare for his upcoming boxing match against William “Young” Stribling set for July 3 in Cleveland.
Announcement of Schmeling’s plans to train at Conneaut Lake Park was made in the May 15, 1931, edition of the Conneaut Lake Breeze, one week before his arrival at the park.
The temple would be used for inside training and a stage was erected on the tennis courts for outside training.
Schmeling was guest of honor at a dinner attended by 200 people before training started. Dr. Harry Winslow, Meadville surgeon and a partner in ownership of the park, was master of ceremonies.
Schmeling spoke briefly, saying he was pleased the park had been chosen for his training camp.
In a newspaper article, Schmeling was praised for his manners and down-to-earth attitude. It also was noted that Schmeling did not smoke, chew tobacco or drink alcohol.
It also was noted that once Schmeling began his training there would be no more social engagements, but he would spend time relaxing and golfing until then.
When training started, he gave boxing exhibits on Saturday and Sunday afternoons, drawing huge crowds to the park to watch him.
At the time his exhibitions were said to be one of the biggest attractions the park ever had.
Schmeling arrived at Conneaut Lake Park in late May.
Sports writers from Cleveland newspapers stayed at Hotel Conneaut while covering the training. One writer described the events in a story in a book “Bedside Esquire.”
The story was not about Schmeling’s training camp. It was about the experiences of the five men (sports writers, columnists and boxing experts) at Hotel Conneaut when the funeral directors convention members also were housed at the hotel.
A program from the funeral directors convention that year does not mention Schmeling’s training camp either.
The bout Schmeling training for was on July 3 in Cleveland. He defeated Stribling by a technical knockout in the 15th round.
Two years later, Schmeling beat Joe Louis for the title. Louis was an undefeated boxer at the time.
Schmeling later lost a rematch to Louis. The match was reportedly brutal, but Schmeling and Louis remained friends and it was reported that Schmeling paid for Louis’ funeral.