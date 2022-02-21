Todd Holland, a 1977 graduate of Meadville Area Senior High School (MASH), knew from a young age what he wanted to do when he grew up.
He had watched a movie when he was 5 and got very scared, but excited. Reports are he decided then he wanted to do something like that –– something exciting.
During his days at MASH, he wrote, directed and produced several parodies, based on movies of the time. One was “Talons,” a spoof based on “Jaws.”
After graduation, he went to study at the University of California in Los Angeles, School of Theater, Film and Television, from which he graduated in 1985.
It was soon after that he got his big break. His graduation thesis was a 12-minute film, “A Chicken Thing.” That film attracted the attention of Steven Spielberg. Spielberg hired Holland to write and direct some television episodes of “Amazing Stories.”
He became very successful and has not stopped yet — more than 40 years later.
In 1998, Holland won his first Emmy for best director in a comedy series. He had been nominated for an Emmy three previous times with no award. His first Emmy was for “The Larry Sanders Show.” Since that time, Holland has won three Emmy awards, eight Emmy nominations, five Cable Awards, and a Directors Guild of America award among others.
In 1998, an east coast premiere of “Krippendorfs Tribe,” which Holland directed, was held in Meadville in conjunction with the west coast premiere. Holland attended via videoconferencing. His advice to others thinking of a career in the entertainment business, was to attend UCLA and to “stay focused.”
In recognition of his success, Meadville City Council in 2000 proclaimed June 9 as “Todd Holland Day” and Holland made a trip back home. He presented a symposium on production while here and his award-wining short film, “Chicken Thing,” was screened.
Since that time, he has stayed busy in California, directing and producing both television and movies. Some of his most notable ones include “Malcom in the Middle,” and the “Garry Shandling Show.” Others include television episodes of “Felicity,” “Tracey Takes on,” “Friends,” “Tales from the Crypt,” “Twin Peaks,” and “My So Called Life.”
Although he stays busy in California, he still corresponds frequently with high school friends, including Joe Galbo of Meadville.
Galbo reports Holland is now working on a new Nickelodeon live action musical for television, “Monster High.” Holland will be director and executive producer of the show. “Monster High” followed Clawdeen Wolf, who was born one-half human and one-half werewolf. It tells how she arrives at a new school and for the first time she makes friends with classmates. She feels like she’s found friends and a place where she fits in. However, she learns of a devious plan to destroy Monster High and threatens to reveal her true identity.
The plot sounds like Holland is living up to his dream of doing something exciting.
Holland and his husband are parents of triplets — born via the assistance of a surrogate.
Galbo said despite Holland’s success, “Meadville is never far from Todd’s thoughts. During his Emmy award winning stint directing the ‘Larry Sanders Show,’ he displayed a poster from ‘Talons,’ the high school film spoofing ‘Jaws’ we worked on. In a neat turn around, while visiting the National Comedy Museum in Jamestown, N.Y., he discovered the talk show set from Sanders on display.”
Holland’s story shows that by following his own advice of staying focus, he continues to be a success in his chosen career