People move to new areas for any number of reasons — job opportunities, family, or fresh starts in a new location among them.
In the early 1900s, a young boy arrived in Crawford County on what was known as an “orphan train.” Originated in New York state, the train took children all over the country, stopping at designated places to drop off children to be taken in by families.
The trains ran from the 1850s to 1929 and through the years transported 250,000 children to new homes. The youngsters were either from orphanages or other situations where they needed new homes because their parents couldn’t take care of them.
The young boy who arrived in Crawford County was taken by wagon to Conneaut Lake where he was dropped off on Water Street to be taken in by a resident of the town.
His name was Raymond Lewis. He was placed on the orphan train because his mother was unable to care for him for health reasons. He was being raised by his grandmother and when she died, he needed a new place to live.
The orphan train provided the opportunity for him to start a new life.
As a youth, he stayed with several families in the Conneaut Lake area and when he got older, he stayed at Conneaut Lake.
One of the families who helped raise him was the Ramsey family, who owned the Ford garage in town.
Ramsey got young Lewis involved with the auto dealership and even sent him to Detroit for more training in the automobile business.
Lewis became quite involved in the borough — serving on borough council for 28 years; serving for many years in the volunteer fire department, including seven years as chief; and serving on the board of the Presbyterian church. He also was active in other events in the town and served in World War I.
Eventually, he became owner of the Ford franchise and operated the dealership and garage for many years on Water Street near where he was dropped off when he first arrived in the area.
When he retired, he sold the business to Bud Miller and it became Bud Miller Ford.
Later the business was moved just outside of town and became known as Lake View Ford and became one of the largest Ford dealers in the area.
Today the business has been sold again but is still known as Lake View Ford.
And, what was once known as the “orphan train,” now is considered the predecessor to the foster care system used in America to help children get the care they need.