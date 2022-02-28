The name Ray Harroun may not be as familiar to today’s generation of those who love car racing.
But, his name is in the books as the winner of the first Indianapolis 500 race on Memorial Day weekend in1911.
Harroun was born and lived in Spartansburg until he was a teenager. After graduating from high school, he went to the U.S. Naval Academy and received a degree in mechanics. He then served in the Spanish-American War in 1898.
After he was discharged and married, he moved to Chicago where he was going to further studies as a dental assistant. However, while there he realized he was good at mechanics. According to the Sparta History account, Harroun became acquainted with a man named William Thorne, president and chief executive officer of a catalog company, Montgomery Ward. Thorne had purchased a “horseless carriage,” or what we call an automobile, and Thorne asked Harroun to be his chauffeur.
That could be called the beginning of Harroun’s racing career.
He taught himself how to drive, which led to his interest in the sport of racing. He won numerous races, including a 200-mile race at Indianapolis.
Then came the inaugural Indianapolis 500 in 1911.
Harroun had built his own race car. It was a 1905 Marmon and was painted yellow and black and nicknamed “Yellow Jacket.”
At the time race cars were made for two people — the driver and a passenger who served as a lookout to tell the driver when somebody was approaching to pass. However, he built a single-seat car, eliminating the need for a second person. That also reduced the weight of the car by an average 160 pounds, according to the report.
The move was controversial but was approved. Instead of having another person watch for other cars, Harroun used a 3-by-8-inch mirror and attached it to the car. That was described as perhaps the first known time a rear-view mirror had ever been used in an automobile.
Harroun had developed a strategy for the race. He would drive at an even speed of approximately 75 miles per hour and make no pit stops. He had talked with a tire company and theorized that would save the tires and eliminate the time for stopping.
His strategy worked as he won the checkered flag and his share of the winnings: $14,250. In today’s world, that would equate to $421,722.
Harroun returned to Indianapolis and drove one lap in the 50th anniversary celebration in 1961.
Back in his hometown, Dolly Firth, the postmistress in 1986, tried to get a stamp made in his honor for the 75th anniversary from the U.S. Postal Commission. She wasn’t successful that year, but in 2011, the commission approved a stamp in Harroun’s honor. It featured a picture of the race car.
To compare speeds, Harroun’s winning speed in 1911 was about 75 mph. In 1961, A. J. Foyt won the 1961 race with an average speed of 139 mph.
The report shows that although Harroun had mounted the rear-view mirror, reportedly he didn’t use it much as it was wobbly and distorted. But he is quoted as saying before the race that it didn’t matter about the mirror as he didn’t plan to use it much as “nobody would be passing me.”