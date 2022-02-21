Many people — young and old — know the name Mark Twain as the author of such stories as “The Innocents Abroad,” “Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn.”
His stories have been favorites across the nation for many years.
However, many local people have no idea that the famous author was once a summer visitor to Conneaut Lake — then Evansburg — where he participated in debate nights.
The story is told by Robert X. Brown, written for the Pittsburgh Dispatch and published May 3, 1903.
Excerpts of Brown’s article follows.
He started by wondering if Twain had forgotten the visit he paid to Conneaut Lake 24 years ago (would have been circa 1879). He noted the residents of Evansburg didn’t know him as Mark Twain, nor even as Samuel L. Clemens. He was “Mr. Turner” during the two weeks he spent in retirement at a cabin of a man named “Phil Miller,” on the west shore of the lake. “It was as Mr. Turner that he was introduced at the debating society at Harmonsburg,” wrote Brown, adding, it is “where he astonished the oldest exponents of the forensic art there present.”
He noted Miller “was one of Crawford County’s characters. Nobody knew where he came from. He just appeared around the lake many years ago and ‘squatted’ in a cabin near the water’s edge.
“Conneaut Lake was not the crowded, noisy summer that it now is,” Brown wrote. “Fine hotels and roller coasters were unknown and steamboats never disturbed the waters.”
He said Miller found the area to be a paradise to his taste and his reputation as a sportsman soon spread. Many men from Pittsburgh and Cleveland came to fish.
It is unknown where Miller and Twain became acquainted, although it was said they met while Twain was running a cub pilot on the Mississippi River.
After Twain had gotten his manuscript for one of his literary treasures “to that stage where he was no longer a source of worry to him,” Twain contacted Miller and said he was “in need of rest and would pay him a long-need promised visit on one condition: Twain’s identity must be kept secret.”
The article notes Twain got a good rest, fishing on the lake.
Brown writes that in those days the town’s leading social event was the debating society and in 1879 there was such interest that its sessions ran over into the summer months.
Brown writes Miller “lured Twain” into the Methodist Church where the society met. He noted the “ostensible” reason for Twain’s presence was to hear Miller “advocate the affirmative on his question, Resolved, That a college education is essential to success under present conditions.” “The real reason was that Miller wanted to have a little sport,” Brown wrote. The village’s schoolmaster was Miller’s opponent. When Miller came to answer his argument, he quoted a passage from “Innocents Abroad.” The school master came back with “That has no weight. It is from one of alleged funny books of Mark Twain’s.”
Miller glanced at Twain, who was sitting along the wall, and Twain smiled grimly and bit his mustache, even then biding with gray. “He was biding his time.”
Another time, Miller got Twain into the local grocery store and started a discussion among the natives there on the merits of Twain’s books. Brown told that Twain got a deal of unbiased criticism, but he eyes “only twinkled, and with rare humor he occasionally drawled a remark unfavorable to the author, or took a sly dig as some of Miller’s pet failings by way or revenge.”
Brown wrote that toward the close of Twain’s stay, the debating fever struck the town of Harmonsburg and Evansburg was challenged to send its best debater to settle for all time the momentous question of “Resolved, That Water is More Essential to Human Existence Than Air.” Miller was sent to represent Evansburg. Twain said he would accompany him and see the fun “as Mr. Turner.”
Miller was to debate the negative and made his opponent’s argument look worse “than a wreck in the first 10 minutes of his speech. The Evansburg delegation was an ecstasy of delight and bloom hung heavy over the Harmonsburg residents.”
Miller delighted with the impression he was making, grew more and more forcible, and at last, heated with his argument, paused to take a drink of water from the pitcher on the table.
Instantly “Mr. Turner” was on his feet. “Mr. Chairman,” he drawled, “I rise to a point of order. The gentleman seems to be running his windmill with water. Is that allowable?”
The point delighted the chairman and the home rooters and the stranger got so much encouragement that he was fairly forced to continue speaking. It was the opportunity that he desired. He went into the debate with spirit and the ease with which Miller had vanquished his opponent was as nothing compared to what Twain did to Miller.
Brown continued that Twain held the audience spellbound for perhaps 10 minutes, while he drawled one brilliant sentence after another. Then he sat down.
Miller attempted no replay.
Brown concluded that Miller was a good sport and didn’t resent Twain’s “butting in,” although it damaged his reputation as a debater.
It wasn’t until 1885 just before he died that Miller revealed the true identity of “Mr. Turner,” as Mark Twain.
Brown said it was only then that those who had heard the great debate knew that “Turner was really America’s foremost humorist.”