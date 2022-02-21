Constructed in 1909 to replace a pavilion that was home to dances, which had burned in the 1908 fire at Conneaut Lake Park, Dreamland Ballroom was home to one of the largest ballrooms of any summer resort in the nation.
When built, it was dubbed the “Dance Pavilion,” the same name as its predecessor. It later became known as Dreamland Ballroom, but what year that changed is not clear. In 1913, an inventory of the park’s properties included it as the Dance Pavilion. The name may have been chosen to copy Dreamland Ballroom at Coney Island at the time, but there are no records available showing when that occurred.
Dreamland was 20,000 square feet, measuring 100 feet by 200 feet of maple wood and included a 14-foot by 400-foot open air promenade, which was later covered for safety reasons. It was often used by dancers taking a break and using it for a casual stroll between dance numbers. They could also stop and watch visitors on the park’s midway below.
Cost of the original construction was $28,000.
In 2022’s figures, the cost would be $857,852.31.
Located about one block up the midway from the lake front, it was a two-story building. The dancing was on the second floor. Wide painted cement steps led to the second floor. The width allowed multiple people to go up or down at one time.
Originally, the first level was used for indoor picnics. That level was eventually changed to house the maintenance offices of Conneaut Lake Park.
Booths lined the interior walls, giving dancers a place to rest between songs. A refreshment area in one corner provided food and beverages as well. A ticket booth was located near the bottom of the steps.
Opening on June 24, 1909, the first dance was well attended as the ballroom was full. Women typically wore long dresses and men wore suits and ties. The dance apparently included children as well. A picture of the first dance showed a young child dressed in formal attire.
Many of the first bands were orchestras, playing “big band” music, which was the main music of that era. Music was presented six days a week — in the afternoon and in the evening. Later, management changed the format to have bands appear on a two-week rotation and included not only local bands, but those from out of town.
In 1934, the Freddie Carlone Orchestra was one of the featured entertainers and included Perry Como, who later became a big-name singer and television star.
The names of some of the orchestras who entertained include well-known names, such as Glenn Miller, Jimmy Dorsey, Woody Herman, Les Castle Band, Paul Whitman, Benny Goodman and the Sauter-Finnegan Orchestra.
Although the venue’s name sounded like it was all formal “ballroom” dancing, that wasn’t the case.
The ballroom was used for much more.
In the 1940s, roller skating, which had been at the corner of Comstock Street and Reed Avenue, was moved to Dreamland Ballroom. Children and adults alike spent many hours roller skating on the maple floor and enjoying the wide-open spacious area. As music changed over the years, so did the entertainment at Dreamland. and so did the style of dress for dancing. Gone was long formal wear. Casual wear took its place. Jeans and shorts were now being worn. It was typical because many of the visitors were tourists at the park who were there to relax and have a great time without wearing formal attire. Or, they were local people who didn’t want to “dress up” all the time to dance. In addition, society had also lessened its expectations of dress.
The 1950s brought rock and roll to the ballroom. Disc jockeys played music for teens twice a week.
Bands still played there as well. As the years went on, Dreamland was home to festivals of all types — polka, Bavarian and even square dancing. The Kon Yacht Kickers, a local square dance group, often were at the ballroom and square dance festivals were an annual event with dancers from many areas coming to enjoy the music. Many dancers wore special outfits — complete with crinolines under the skirts, making a beautiful picture of different colored outfits. Men often wore matching shirts.
Other uses for Dreamland included professional wrestling and church services. Other conventions used it as a place for business to be conducted. The promenade allowed such companies as Sanida Dairy Products to station a person on the promenade overlooking the midway. In the middle of the midway was a “talking cow,” that young children could ask questions or hear comments from the cow. Of course, the children could not see where the “cow” could see them to talk with them. It was an entertaining event.
By the early years of the 2000s, Dreamland Ballroom was used for special concerts in an attempt to make money for the park. In 2006, such acts as “Pure Gold,” “Johnny Angel and the Halos,” and “The Edsels” headlined shows, featuring the “oldies” music of the 1950s.
Two years later, on Feb. 1, 2008, Dreamland Ballroom was the victim of an arson and burned to the ground.
There was no insurance to rebuild and the site was cleared and is still vacant.