It was June 24, 1940, when a young teenager named Doris Day was singing with Bob Crosby and the Bobcats at the Beach Club at Conneaut Lake Park.
The club had opened in 1935 and was billed as a “modernistic dine and dance rendezvous” and quickly became a major attraction at the amusement park located about 12 miles west of Meadville.
Day was described as an 18-year-old vocalist with the popular orchestra, who got her singing career start with the Bob Crosby Orchestra.
However, records show that Day –– who later became THE Doris Day, Hollywood star, was said to be born in 1924, which meant she would have only been 16 when she appeared at the Beach Club.
A 2011 interview, which appeared in the Wall Street Journal, said some sources claimed Day was born in 1922. Day is quoted as saying the mixup arose in the 1940s when she “sang professionally for the first time,’ and “she had to give her age as 18.”
The Associated Press later discovered a birth certificate revealing she was born in 1922.
Born Doris Kappelhof in Cincinnati, Ohio, she had dreams of becoming a professional dancer, but she suffered serious leg injuries in a car crash. She was only 13 and had difficulty walking for several years. Her mother suggested she do something she liked. So, she decided to take singing lessons. She first was signed by Barney Rapp to sing with his band. She took the name of Doris Day from one of her favorite songs, “Day After Day.”
Her popularity grew and she joined the Crosby Orchestra and appeared with them at the Beach Club in 1940. Records don’t show how long the orchestra played at the Beach Club, but the club was only open during the summer months at that time. Day left the Crosby Orchestra and joined Less Brown and his orchestra. In 1941, however, she “retired briefly,” to get married.
When the marriage didn’t work out, Brown coaxed her out of retirement. She toured with his band, including entertaining the troops in the 1940s. In 1945, she had a big hit, “Sentimental Journey,” which kicked off her singing career in a big way. Hit after hit followed including the once popular “Que Sera Sera” from a movie she was in “The Man Who Knew Too Much.”
Day also became involved in movies, starring in a number of them, including romantic movies with Hollywood star Rock Hudson.
Without her knowledge, her manager, had signed her up to do a television series and she served as host to “The Doris Day Show” from 1968 to 1973.
Day was a national star of both song and movies and was very popular. She often turned down movie parts, however, based on what she felt were not good moral roles.
Although many –– particularly those younger than 60 — may not remember her name, it is recorded in the history of Conneaut Lake Park — as well as in Hollywood.
Many enjoy claiming her as one who may have gotten her start at the Beach Club at Conneaut Lake Park.
Regardless of her age at the time, she was here and apparently was a good vocalist based on her later success.
Like her song, “Sentimental Journey,” it’s fun to know the local connection of Doris Day to Crawford County.