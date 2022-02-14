Perry Como arrived at Conneaut Lake Park in 1932 — to cut hair.
A barber in his hometown of Canonsburg, south of Pittsburgh, Como cut hair at Hotel Conneaut where his uncle had a barbershop.
The following year he and his then-girlfriend and another couple went to Cleveland to hear the Freddie Carlone Orchestra.
According to published reports, the orchestra leader asked if anyone in the audience would like to try out as a vocalist.
Como, who had taken music lessons throughout his life, was “pushed” on stage by his friends and “auditioned” for the job as vocalist with the band.
He was offered a job with the orchestra but didn’t say yes until he talked it over with his father.
According to the published reports, his father told Como if he didn’t take advantage of the opportunity, he would always wonder if he would have succeeded as an entertainer.
Como decided to take the job even though it only paid $28 a week, far less than the $125 a week he made as a barber.
Como decided to join the orchestra and found himself singing with the orchestra at night at Conneaut Lake Park — and still being a barber during the day at the shop at Hotel Conneaut.
Lois Getz Stanley of Erie, who grew up at Conneaut Lake Park and lived in a small house near the hotel, still remembers her mother telling her if she looked out the window of her house, she could see the shop where Perry Como once cut hair.
Stanley also recalls her “adopted grandma,” Emma Grush, had a boarding house a few yards down from the hotel and told Stanley about the summers Como stayed there. Stanley said Mrs. Grush often referred to the one room upstairs (first room on the left) as “Perry’s room.”
Stanley, who wasn’t born until years after Como left the park, said she really wasn’t “into” Como when she heard the stories, but her mother really admired him.
Stanley also recalled Como would send Grush tickets to his concerts later in life when he appeared in the Pittsburgh area.
In 1933, the same year Como started performing with Carlone, he married his high school sweetheart, Roselle. The two were married by Justice of the Peace M.E. Barton at his office on Water Street in Conneaut Lake on July 31, 1933. They were later married in the Catholic church.
Accounts of his life indicated she did not tour with him for financial reasons.
The Carlone orchestra played again at Dreamland Ballroom in 1934.
Three years after joining the orchestra, Como moved up to the Ted Weems Orchestra and made his first record, “You Can’t Pull the Wool Over My Eyes.”
According to a biography, that orchestra dissolved when Weems joined the Armed Forces.
Reports are Como was discouraged with the entertainment business and traveling without his wife and young son. He decided to return to Canonsburg and resume his career as a barber.
However, while working on a deal for a barbershop, he got a call offering him his own radio show and a record contact with RCA Victor.
Considering his options, it was reported that Roselle told him if he didn’t succeed as a singer, he could always go back to being a barber.
He accepted the offer and went on to become an international success as a performer.
Como had a very successful career, becoming the first pop singer to reach the 2 million sales mark with two records in release at the same time. He also was the first artist to sell more than 1 million copies.
He went onto win several Grammys and other awards as well as appearing in several movies.
After his retirement as a performer, he co-hosted a radio show for many years.
He also spent a lot of time on the golf course in Florida and he loved continuing a hobby he enjoyed early in life at Conneaut Lake Park.
Along with the memories of his career as a barber and entertainer, former landlord Grush told of how he would take off his golfing shoes when he entered the boarding house before going to take a shower in the basement.
It is one of many memories told of Perry Como’s stay and the start of his life as an entertainer at Conneaut Lake Park.
Others in the area also have reported meeting Como in person in Florida and talking with him about the “good old days” where he not only cut hair, but entertained visitors at the park.