A one-time high school dropout, Harry A. "Pete" Petersen of Meadville ended up running metrological failure analysis investigations for NASA’s space program for more than 30 years.
Now age 84, Petersen retired from NASA in 1995 after 32 years of service. During that time, he conducted metrological failure analysis investigations on hundreds of components including those involved in the Apollo 1 fatal fire in 1967 and the Challenger space shuttle disaster in 1986.
"I dropped out of McDowell High School in Erie and joined the Navy at the age of 17," Petersen said. "While in the Navy, I realized how important a high school education was, and studied on my off hours, and finally got my high school general education diploma."
After serving four years in the Navy, he returned to Erie with his young family, landing a job at the then-Lord Manufacturing, sweeping floors.
Lord offered Petersen a drill press operator trainee position in the late 1950s. He worked his way into openings in Lord’s lathe, milling machine and centerless grinder departments.
During this period, the NASA space program was initiated with rocket launches from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
"This got me so excited, that after careful consideration, I gave my two weeks' notice, and my lovely wife, Adria, and our beautiful first child, Cathy, moved to Titusville, Florida, near Kennedy Space Center," he said.
Shortly after moving to Florida, Petersen got a machinist position with Bendix Corp., a prime NASA contractor at Kennedy Space Center. His wife also got a job with another NASA contractor.
Petersen was assigned to the Bendix machine shop which happened to be in the same building as the astronaut headquarters at the Manned Spacecraft Operations Building.
A NASA failure analysis engineer came into the shop and requested a component of the Gemini 4 mission be modified to the lab specifications to prevent it from failing. The part was going to be used for the first American space walk with astronaut Ed White, and Petersen was assigned to do the precision machining.
"It took several hours and upon completion, the NASA engineer thanked me and mentioned that the NASA Materials Science Laboratory, of which he was part of, could use a person with my skills to help them with the dissection and disassembly of failed components that they work with on a daily basis," Petersen said.
Within two weeks, Petersen was offered the position to work directly for NASA.
"I was asked to set up a failure analysis dissection disassembly facility so failed components could be dissected to determine the cause of failure," he said.
"In many cases, this required machining away the outside of the failed metal component down to 0.003 of an inch (thickness of paper) so the metal could be peeled back without introducing contamination to investigate the cause of failure below that specific area," he said.
At the same time, Petersen was learning how to test several types of components such as tensile, yield, and elongation of welding samples submitted by numerous contractors.
With his experience as a machinist and in setting up a complete dissection disassembly facility, NASA then had Petersen set up and run a metrological failure analysis lab.
Work in the laboratory determined the cause of failures due to dimensional discrepancies of the components. Petersen performed metrological failure analysis on flight hardware as well as ground support equipment.
The metrological lab was one several specialty labs such as micro-chemical, electronic, metallurgy, physical testing and materials science that were part of the NASA Failure Analysis Investigation Lab.
"Over the years, it was not uncommon for the astronauts to visit the lab and discuss the cause of failure on some of the components submitted," he said. "I got to know most of them, and they always called me Pete," he said with a smile.
During his 32 years with NASA, Petersen earned multiple promotions as well as multiple lengthy letters of recommendation and commendation for his metrological failure analysis investigations from director of mechanical engineering.
NASA also presented Petersen with more than 20 achievement awards during his tenure.
"I loved my work to the point that I couldn't wait to get to work, and when I was at work, I didn’t want to leave," he said.
But Petersen isn’t the only member of his family to be recognized by NASA.
The names of Petersen, along with his wife and their two children, Cathy Petersen Blackwell and Michelle Petersen Livengood, who both worked for different contractors at Kennedy Space Center, are engraved in the granite monuments at the NASA Hall of Fame in Titusville.
"I’m so proud of them," he said.
Petersen credits his father, Harry F. Petersen, and his uncles Art Petersen, George Petersen and Harvey Roth with teaching him several trades as a youngster such as plumbing, electrical, carpentry and mechanical assembly.
"Most importantly, they all taught me that whatever project I was undertaking, it had to be correct, or a failure may occur, which may involve the loss of a life," Petersen said. "I never forgot that, and as of today at 84, I still follow it to the letter."