Dick Astor’s career in education didn’t begin the way you might expect. The long-time Meadville resident, who spent 34 years as a teacher, coach and administrator, including nearly a decade as superintendent of Conneaut School District, was initially resistant to formal schooling.
“I absolutely hated to attend school when I was young,” Astor recalled recently. “I looked for every excuse to not go.”
Difficulty with reading in particular made Astor dread school as a youngster, so much so that he would even resort to pretending to be sick in order to avoid attending.
The carrot that eventually helped to change his attitude was his desire to play high school sports in his hometown of Milltown, New Jersey. But what kept him engaged and helped transform him into a lifelong community leader was the commitment to involvement that grew when he began investing more of himself.
By the time his career in education was over, there was hardly a job inside a school building that he hadn’t performed at some point before he retired shortly after a heart attack in 2005. Outside of schools, his involvement included serving as chairman of the Board of Directors for Meadville Medical Center, working with the United Way of Western Crawford County, the American Red Cross, Crawford County Planning Commission and numerous other organizations. and it continues today: Astor serves as vice president of the board that oversees the Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC), where he has been involved with recent planning for repairs to the snow-damaged pool roof.
A commitment to community involvement was modeled by Astor’s father and it’s something that Astor in his turn passed on to his own two sons.
“He was always busy, but he always made time for us,” his son Kyle said. “He always told us, from the time we were about high school age and above, to get involved in our community, to donate time and effort to make the community a better place.”
The example of such involvement definitely made an impact, Kyle added, recalling his early exposure to community involvement through Dick’s many activities. Whether he was coaching the baseball teams Kyle and his brother Ryan played on or grilling hotdogs at Special Olympic events where his wife, Linda — just as busy with volunteer efforts as Dick — was on the board, there was always something keeping the household busy.
Kyle’s earliest memory of such activities involved an event for The Arc of Crawford County in the 1980s: a rubber duck race on French Creek when rough water proved too much for the racing toys.
“My dad always told me, ‘Volunteer and help the youth and organizations in your community,’” Dick said. “You need to give back.”
Athletics helped drive Astor’s change of direction as a child, but as an educator he devoted much of his energy to promoting arts programs as another way to help kids find their own spark. Mentorship, too, is a key to success and it’s one that leads to people reinvesting in their communities, according to Astor.
“Someone volunteered something for you,” he said. “Somebody made a difference somewhere.”
Aaron Rekich, executive director of the MARC, has benefited from Astor’s mentorship since coming to Meadville in 2018.
“He’s always giving,” Rekich said. “Between baseball, the MARC and community outreach in general, he’s just such a great resource.”
Astor’s contributions have come in a variety of forms, according to Rekich. Not only has he donated the food served at the facility’s annual ReMARCable Family Festivals, he started scholarship funds for the learn-to-skate and learn-to-swim programs because “every child deserves to skate and swim no matter what their financial situation is,” Rekich said.
He started like a lot of other kids: slow to read and dreading school so much that he schemed to avoid it. He wound up spending his career in education and searching for ways to stay busy helping his community. The outcome owes a great deal to seeing community service modeled by his family and finding in athletics something he wanted to be involved in. The engagement that resulted proved contagious in a positive way.
“I believe in kids and families, and I believe in helping the people that need support and help,” Astor said. “It takes people to do that.”