For those interested in the history of stereoscopic photography, there is perhaps no greater source in Crawford County than the Johnson-Shaw Stereoscopic Museum.
Featuring numerous authentic pieces of equipment donated by George Shaw, the museum showcases the history of the Keystone View Company — which was founded in Meadville in 1892 and lasted until 1976 — as well as the wider industry. Keystone was one of the major players in the industry of stereoscopic photography, which involves using side-by-side photographs in order to create a 3D view using stereoscopes.
However, what many people don’t know is that the museum also features a research library, containing a trove of books, documents and other resources for anyone taking a deeper dive into the world of 3D photography. and this same library is always open to donations.
“Basically anything connected to the Keystone View Company or just stereoscopic information in general,” said Karen Martin, museum coordinator, when asked about what kind of donations would be appropriate for the research library.
The library has been a part of the museum for much of its history, though rarely sees use. Martin was asked to put a storage room together into a library about five years into the museum’s existence. While she admitted it wasn’t her “expertise,” she agreed to the task and set about arranging the books and documents the museum had on hand.
Such a task was not easy. Martin had to invent her own sorting system to keep the collections straight, with the bookshelves having labeled spots which corresponded to each book. However, she managed the task and the library has been available for public use ever since.
Since then, however, Martin said the library has been used only infrequently.
“Not a lot,” she said. “Maybe every two years.”
Most often, the library is used by students writing a paper of some kind. In fact, the library even contains a copy of a thesis paper a university student wrote with some help from the library, the paper in question being about the use of 3D images in education.
In terms of what it has in stock, Martin estimated the library has more than 300 books, many of which are quite rare. They include copies of educational books Keystone View Company would have sent to schools alongside their educational photo collections, “Hall of Fame” books commemorating top sales people, and more.
In fact, the library even contains a few books not from Keystone itself, but from competitors the company bought out over the years. These include a copy of an Underwood & Underwood book, which was one of Keystone’s major competitors, from when Keystone bought out that company’s stereoscope stock.
The book in question is filled with handwritten notes from an assumed Keystone employee noting possible changes or revisions the company may have to make.
“I’m sure this is one of a kind,” Martin said. “Not too many people took an old Underwood book and wrote notes in it.”
The library also features a filing cabinet filled with newspaper articles and obituaries of various Keystone employees. Such items, Martin said, can be useful for people doing research into their family history.
Despite the extensive collection, the library is always seeking more. There are many pieces of Keystone history which not even the museum is certain of, and there is a concern such information could be lost as the years since the company’s closure wear on.
“The further we get away, any information they might have had is going to be gone,” she said.
Martin compared documents, books or even verbal stories about the company to pieces of a puzzle. Often the museum might learn something in one year, but does not have the full context until further information is received later on.
While limited space means the museum and library cannot accept everything offered, Martin said the museum is willing to take a look at anything appropriately within its theme.
“Anything about the world of 3D,” she said. “It never hurts. It might be something we can use.”
For anyone looking to donate a piece or items, Martin recommended getting in contact with the museum either through its Facebook page or her email address, karenthewriter@yahoo.com.
As for people looking to use the library itself, it is available during the museum’s regular season April through November on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Special arrangements to visit the museum, which is located at 423 Chestnut St., can also be made by calling (814) 720-4306.