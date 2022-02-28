Twelve Apostles Lutheran Church
Even during the second year of a national pandemic, the church-family members of Twelve Apostles Lutheran Church, Saegertown, always answered “yes” when asked to support a variety of initiatives to meet the needs of others.
Following a brief hiatus due to COVID concerns, congregants returned to Sunday school, Bible studies, women’s groups and worship services with Pastor Mark Fischer presiding, assisted by numerous lay worship assistants and musically-talented members. Even though many church dinners were canceled, a summer picnic and campfires were thoroughly enjoyed. Members enjoyed volunteering at the Meadville Soup Kitchen, ringing the Salvation Army Bell and hosting our bi-monthly blood drive. We continued to financially support the World Hunger Appeal of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America and packed more than 70 Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes. Fund-raising efforts that supported our Outreach Programs continued with our annual rummage sale and a virtual pie auction. We sent 24 members to six local homes to spend a day completing a variety of household chores as part of the E.L.C.A.’s God’s Work. Our Hands initiative. We collected and delivered a variety of Christmas gifts for the youth served by Bethesda Lutheran Services, many of whom reside at their Meadville campus. We are thankful to Thrivent Financial Services for so generously supporting many of our Outreach Projects with their Action Team Dollars.
One of the most innovative programs we have begun is Share-the-Care which enables us to use our time and talents to show God’s love by offering a variety of services to our fellow church members who may be recovering from an injury, illness or surgery and/or having difficulty managing activities of daily living. A committee assesses, tracks and assigns support that has included transportation, meals, home needs, resource assistance, shopping, visits, cards and calls.
In 2022, Twelve Apostles will continue their mission of “expressing God’s grace through worshipping, witnessing, learning and service.” We are certain God knows we are smiling beneath our masks! If you want to learn more about us, leave a message at the church office by calling (814) 763-5384. Perhaps you will want to become part of our story in 2022!