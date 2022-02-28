TM Pharmacy Consulting
At TM Pharmacy Consulting, we specialize in caring for our community.
Being born and raised in a community and then coming home to help the community is what my business does. We work hand-in-hand with the physicians in the community to help serve the community with more outreach to help care for you, the patient, between office visits all from the comforts of your home, Remote Telehealth work.
Within the last year and this crazy pandemic, we have seen great growth. With this growth, we have been able to hire local staff. We added another pharmacist to the company, as well as a licensed nurse practitioner and two other support staff. We have also been able to expand. We have been able to optimize services for the physicians that we help, as well as open a testing site for COVID-19 testing right in Seneca. This testing site offers rapid COVID-19 tests for those who are sick as well as those who need to travel to really assist the community through this pandemic and the uncertainties that we all find ourselves in today.
As we look to the future, we will continue to see the need to help each other as our health care teams and frontline workers are tired. Tired of full waiting rooms, tired of COVID, tired of working double hours, tired of working with only half a staff ... TIRED! And this is why we started this business, TM Pharmacy Consulting, LLC, to help assist our health care teams!
For more information, please call TM Pharmacy Consulting at (814) 670-7075.