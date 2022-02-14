Nowadays, Women’s Services is a well-known and time-honored community organization in Crawford County.
With offices in Meadville and Titusville, the group has remained in the public eye through events while continuing its mission of helping women and their children.
However, such was not always the case. Women’s Services was founded in 1977 and initially was envisioned as a part of the Crawford County Drug and Alcohol Commission. Now, 44 years later, it has grown and prospered into the organization it is today.
Doris Foster is among the few who can recall the origins of Women’s Services. Foster is a board member of the nonprofit and has been with it since its genesis, being one of the charter members.
According to Foster, the origin of Women’s Services starts with the then-relatively recent “war on drugs” in the United States. A lot of money was flowing into the county to combat drug use and sale, and the Crawford County Drug and Alcohol Commission Executive Director Michael Ranney wanted to analyze where that money was going.
When it was founded only a few of those dollars were going to women in the county, the commission proposed the creation of a women’s task force. Foster, who said she was the only woman on the commission’s board of directors at the time, was picked to be the chair of the task force. She was assisted in organizing the group by Carol Overmyer, a commission counselor.
However, the task force quickly found themselves wishing to branch out and help women in ways beyond the duties of the Drug and Alcohol Commission. As Foster put it, they sought to “be something different.”
“And that something different turned into Women’s Services Incorporated,” she said.
The task force announced on Dec. 14, 1976, its intention to form as a separate entity. The name Women’s Services Incorporated was chosen by March 22, 1977, and the incorporation process was finalized in June of 1977. The original charter members consisted of Foster, Ranney, Overmyer, Molly Alice Knox, Anne Philbin, Kathé Cairns and Barbara Pardee.
As a newly formed organization, the group had to build itself entirely from the ground up.
“There was so much to do,” Foster said. “We had to set up rules and regulations, who was responsible for what. We were writing bylaws and we were writing everything, but it was so empowering.”
Initially the goal of the organization was somewhat vague, Foster said. They knew they wanted to help women and their children, but in exactly what way had yet to be figured out. To assist in this, the group contacted a sociology class taught by a professor at Edinboro University, Elizabeth Stewart.
The students form the class conducted a survey of Crawford County women, standing outside grocery stores and asking them questions. Among those questions was where they would go for help if they could not go home.
While responders gave answers like the YWCA or the United Way, Foster said what Women’s Services found was that none of those organizations at the time had something they could provide in an emergency. While they could potentially pay to put someone up in a hotel room for a limited amount of time, Foster said, there was not a designated shelter just for women in Crawford County.
Forming a committee specifically to examine the issue, Women’s Services set about trying to find an appropriate place to become its shelter. One of the options was a house on Grove Street which was painted green. While that house would turn out not to be available, it inspired the committee to name its prospective shelter The Greenhouse. Indeed, the committee even renamed itself to The Greenhouse Committee.
Eventually the group was able to locate a suitable place to become its shelter, a home on Prospect Street. The home was furnished with donations and a director for the shelter was named. Helene Elko was hired to stay at the house almost 24/7 in exchange for $100 a month. The first shelter occupant arrived on Jan. 9, 1978, the same day the shelter opened. The woman marched through a snowstorm to reach the shelter, according to Foster.
Funding was also a concern fro the group in the early days. A donation from the Episcopal Church Executive Council of New York, facilitated by Christ Episcopal Church, was able to fund The Greenhouse for the first six weeks of operation, but securing funding past that was a different matter.
In that first year of operation, the shelter was funded from community donations, as well as by the United Way of Western Crawford County and a later grant from the Episcopal Church.
Women’s Services then would join the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV). While the group would turn away the first grant offered to it by PCADV, the coalition later became an important and ongoing funding source.
From there, Women’s Services continued its growth and secured its place in Crawford County. Bruce Harlan, the current executive director, acknowledged the responsibility he feels to leading a group with such a long and storied history.
“I’m standing on the shoulders of everyone who came before me,” Harlan said. “That’s volunteers, employees, board members and all stakeholders that contributed mightily to this organization.”
Harlan said one of his favorite parts of Women’s Services’ history was its initial independence of the PCADV in turning down its first funding offer.
“Now eventually we did (accept funding) and we are beholden, but I love that part of our history that we were skeptical early on,” he said.
He also enjoys interacting with people who have been involved in Women’s Services longer than he has. Harlan became executive director in December of 2008, but the nonprofit has volunteers and employees who have been around for 20 to 30 years.
Such is especially the case with Foster, the only founding member still on the board.
“It’s a blessing,” Harlan said of having Foster around. “It provides for a continuity of vision and mission. She is a cultural cornerstone for the organization, and it’s truly impressive her level of commitment to the organization over these 40 years.”
As for Foster, she has enjoyed seeing the group she helped found grow and prosper over its many years of existence. She said the quality of the board of directors who oversee the nonprofit has been “absolutely outstanding” and called the current 18 board members “very strong.”
“When people are asked to be on the Women’s Services Board, they know it isn’t something where they sign their name and they never hear anything,” she said.
Approaching age 85, Foster has seen Women’s Services be a part of more than half of her life. However, she said she has no plans to quit now.
Looking back over the history of Women’s Services, an ironic thought comes to Foster’s mind. Earlier on, the organization’s leadership thought if they did a good enough job, they’d “work themselves out of business.”
“It’s the opposite,” Foster said. “The more we do, the more there seems to be to do.”