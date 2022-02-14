Tamarack Packaging Ltd.
Tamarack Packaging Ltd. was established in 1964 and is currently in its 58th year of operation. Our executive vice president is Ronald G. Proper. We have a staff of approximately 30 employees.
Our primary focus includes custom screen printing and radio frequency heat sealing of flexible and rigid vinyl products. This includes custom vinyl pouches, tag holders, three-ring binders, pad holders, insurance card holders, and hunting and fishing license holders.
Some of our other custom products include multi-pocket custom vinyl portfolios for samples, die cut peg board and slat wall covers, document holders and medical card holders.
In the early 1990s Tamarack expanded our manufacturing capabilities to include thermoforming of clamshell packaging for the hand tool industry.
In 2007 we moved from our 12,000-square-foot building into our present location which gave us a larger 36,000-square-foot building.
We currently ship globally and some of our primary customers are Channellock Inc., Honeywell Safety Products USA Inc., Flexcut Carving Tools and Reed Manufacturing Company.
We look forward to expanding our capabilities in the coming year.
