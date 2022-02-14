T&T Coverage Connection LLC
T&T Coverage Connection LLC is a licensed health insurance broker located at 911 Diamond Park in Meadville. In 2022, we will celebrate three years of helping our community find the health insurance coverage that best suits their needs.
Our owner/agent, Carolyn Hall, has 20-plus years experience in the insurance industry and is licensed with all major carriers. Whether you need to privately purchase insurance, help finding a Medicare insurance plan, or are looking to offer benefits to your employees through a group plan T&T Coverage Connection LLC can help!
This past year due to our growth in clientele, we added Rachel Smith to our team as an administrative assistant. In 2022, Rachel plans to get her license and help broker our expanding individual private purchase and Medicare insurance plans lines of coverage. Our broadened client base has allowed us to learn new ways to help individuals and employers find the coverage they need while staying within their budget.
With all our growth in 2021 T&T Coverage Connection LLC wanted to give back and celebrate the people in our community that make it such a wonderful place to work and live. In December we awarded our first “Why Our Community is So Special” Inspiring Person award to Brenda Belovarac of Cambridge Springs. We will be awarding another Inspiring Person at the end of the 1st quarter, and we want to hear about someone who inspires you! The winner receives a goodie basket from Finney’s Chocolate Shoppe and a shout-out on our Facebook page. Nomination forms can be found at our office and the Chamber of Commerce in Meadville, Finney’s Chocolate Shoppe in Cambridge Springs, or on our website at www.ttcoverage.com.
T&T Coverage Connection LLC would like to thank everyone for a great year, and we look forward to helping you with your health insurance needs in 2022!