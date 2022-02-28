Strawberry Lane Produce
Our expanding family farm in Conneaut Lake, Strawberry Lane Produce (SLP), has undergone many changes since our simple beginning in the spring of 2010. The original intention of just selling strawberries in June has sprouted into a three-season business. SLP not only serves the customers at the Meadville Market House on Saturday mornings from May through October at the Farmers Market, but we have also expanded into a thriving CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) business and sell a variety of produce throughout the year at Edinboro Market.
The mission of our produce business is to support the local economy by supplying naturally grown fruits and vegetables. We do not use synthetic sprays in our operation. Our regenerative practices include compost, cover crops, crop rotation, organically approved fertilizers, no- and low-till garden beds, and autumn leaves we collect around Conneaut Lake.
We are constantly educating ourselves on ways to naturally improve soil health. There are always new ways, which sometimes turn out to be “old ways,” to help the soil create the most healthy, delicious produce we can harvest and bring to our customers and to our family. We also utilize IPM (Integrated Pest Management) techniques since we do not use synthetic pesticides. This includes companion planting of crops, monitoring plants, and using row covers during certain growth period of our plants to keep pests off from them.
If you would like to learn more about Strawberry Lane Produce, proudly owned and operated by Robin and Jim Coxson in Conneaut Lake (located 1 mile from downtown Conneaut Lake), please look us up on Facebook, Instagram, or call us at (814) 282-2471. CSA membership subscriptions for 2022 are now available. There are both delivery and pick-up options to choose. Join today!
We also have an electronic farm stand that is operational during the growing season; you can place an order, pay for it, and pick it up at our farm. The electronic farm stand order can also be picked up on Saturdays during the Farmers Market at the Meadville Market House. Info on the CSA and Farmstand can be found at harvie.farm/profile/strawberry-lane-produce.