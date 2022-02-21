State Rep. Brad Roae
My office never closed in 2021 or 2020 when many things were shut down. Government is essential and it was shocking to see how many government offices closed.
My office has always been busy but it has been much busier than normal for the past two years. People have been very frustrated about how unresponsive the folks at unemployment, PennDOT, DEP, etc., have been. My staff and I continuously assist as much as we can answering people’s questions, getting things moving, getting state agencies to return phone calls, tracking down delayed paperwork, helping people with property tax and rent rebate forms, etc.
The significant reduction in festivals, banquets, gun raffles, meetings, tours of businesses, fish dinners, seminars, etc., has been hard on me because I really enjoy getting out and talking with my constituents and getting good input that helps me make better informed votes in Harrisburg. I am praying for a normal 2022.
Many regulations were suspended during the state of emergency. We have been taking action in permanently eliminating many of them. Job creators hate regulations.
When the two week shutdown went on for several months we took legislative action to save our economy and schools. Making book stores close but letting box stores sell books, letting casinos have thousands of people but outdoor high school football stadiums only 250 and letting liquor stores offer curb side service but banning other stores doing that did not make sense. As fast as we passed legislation to correct these things the governor vetoed things.
So we passed legislation to give voters the chance to vote on constitutional amendments in the 2021 primary election to reduce the governor’s emergency powers. Locally voters overwhelmingly voted yes. Statewide they passed.
Passing a no-tax-increase budget is my top priority for 2022. People cannot afford higher taxes because with inflation the price of everything else is up. I will do everything I can to prioritize spending and use my seniority and experience to get other legislators to support a no tax increase budget.