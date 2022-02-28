While Meadville’s history with the zipper and tool and die industries are fairly well known, there is another industry which had a major impact on the city’s history — women’s undergarments.
It was in 1904 that Meadville inventor Marcus Beeman’s wife had a corset break during the course of a dinner party, a result of the rigid structure of the stays that gave corsets its shape. Inspired to find a solution for this issue, Beeman invented what he called the Spirella stays, more flexible versions made from steel wire, better capable of bending.
After presenting his invention, associates of Beeman including William Kincaid and Jessie Pardee became interested in creating a business centered around the new style of corsets. Together, they founded the Spirella Corset Co. and quickly found themselves growing popular.
“Once word got out, they really exploded in terms of their growth,” said Ron Mattocks, vice president of the Crawford County Historical Society.
What differentiated the company from its competition was its highly efficient manufacturing and mass customization. Rather than creating standardized corsets en masse, which might not be ideal for every woman, Spirella would have sales people visit women, take exacting measurements, and bring those numbers back to the company so a perfectly sized corset could be made.
With such an eye for exacting detail, the company demanded a lot of its sales people.
“Not anybody could be a Spirella Corset sales person,” said Mattocks. “The training manual for them was almost 2 inches thick.”
Within about 10 years the company found itself internationally recognized. It opened production facilities in Niagara Falls by 1907, in England by 1910 and in Germany by 1914, though that last facility found itself taken over and turned into a hospital by the German government in World War I.
In order to promote the business, Spirella produced its own magazine, which Mattocks called a “sophisticated marketing” technique. Such magazines would feature Spirella products, as well as ads customers could mail in to have a sales representative come to their home.
The company was also forward thinking in how it treated its employees. Its facilities had libraries, spaces for workers to exercise. Employees formed book clubs, social groups and even sports teams, with a Spirella baseball team even facing and beating a traveling team from China, according to Mattocks. It even had a healthcare program in place for workers.
However, as the years went on, the corset declined as a fashion item. Spirella also was faced with infringements on its patent, often expending a lot of money to fight court battles as a result.
Mattocks said the company was also a victim of its own success, having difficulties scaling up its style of production.
In 1916, the business consolidated to its Niagara Falls facility. Eventually it fragmented, parts of it splintering off and going on their own, while the original company eventually closed.
Nevertheless, Mattocks said Spirella corsets remain a highly value collector’s item. Famously, they were used by 1930s actress Mae West.