Spadafore, Prather, Janes
Local attorneys Sarah Quinn, Kyle Janes and Elizabeth Spadafore have merged their practices with Ross Prather and Emil Spadafore and to form a new law firm for families: Spadafore, Prather, Janes.
Before forming the new firm, Elizabeth and Kyle had a practice devoted exclusively to family law in the Northwest PA region. Sarah had practiced with Steptoe and Johnson. Emil practiced with Thomas, Spadafore & Walker, and began his practice in Meadville in 1976, and Ross practiced with The Prather Law Firm, beginning his practice in 1993.
The attorneys came together recognizing a common need of their clients –– a more holistic approach to legal services, with personalized attention. Too often, they feel, the standard practice ignores the individual needs. While families with legal needs are very often experiencing enormous changes, they are too often guided over a time-worn path promoting litigation, animosity and expense. “Too often, the conventional legal system fails to meet the needs of today’s changing family, causing harm and wasted cost,” observed Elizabeth Spadafore, recognizing how families need support and resources to navigate these changes.
Emil notes that real estate needs are best addressed by lawyers, and that he can still provide tremendous service to his transactional clients, at a competitive rate. He and Ross similarly note that nursing home expenses, retirement plans, blended families, and families with disabled beneficiaries have created an estate planning scenario where “cookie cutter” wills and will programs simply do not work. Sarah brings an additional perspective to these areas, with a background more rooted in mineral rights and contracts –– all emphasizing the personalized approach.
The firm shares a vision of providing zealous and comprehensive legal advocacy, alternative dispute resolution and connections to community resources. They have fostered relationships with financial and investment professionals, mental health professionals, family consultants, and other community collaborators, to meet all needs and to enhance and promote the individual well-being of each of their clients.
Emil, Ross, Elizabeth, Sarah and Kyle share the vision that, instead of feeling like “a number,” their clients’ individual needs are recognized, and incorporated into a tailor-made plan.