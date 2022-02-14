Smith’s Hardware and Supply
Smith’s Hardware and Supply LLC was established in 2021 by myself, Nathan Smith, along with my wife, Kara, and our three children, Landon, Kaelyn and Liam. We are located at 8026 Pettis Road Meadville. We had the opportunity to purchase Bylers Plumbing and Hardware which was established in the village of Mt. Hope in 1978 by Mike and Barbara Byler. The store was later relocated to our present location on Pettis Road just a few miles north of Cochranton.
If you have visited Bylers Plumbing and Hardware in the past, then you have most likely had the opportunity to interact with Marti Byler, Mike’s daughter. She has managed the store for the past 15 years. We were fortunate enough to retain Marti’s services so you can expect the same level of hands-on assistance you are accustomed to receiving. We are in the process of remodeling and expanding the store to better serve our customers. We currently carry a large selection of plumbing and heating products with a mix of electrical, hardware, farm supply, household products and more. We carry a nice selection of repair parts for outdoor power equipment and as part of our expansion we hope to be adding a full line of outdoor power equipment for this year.
Our family is looking forward to taking what the Bylers have established, and moving it to the next level. We hope to be your go to hardware supplier for many years to come. You can learn more about us at smithshardwarellc.com.