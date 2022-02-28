Shaffer Financial Services
Welcome to 2022 at Shaffer Financial Services. With the beginning of the new year, we are excited to share our new look! The first thing you’ll notice is our name change from Funkhouser Shaffer Financial Services to Shaffer Financial Services. Check out our new, improved logo too. We will continue to provide the same great service at our same location here in Conneaut Lake.
We strive to provide individuals and families the guidance and personalized service that is needed to help make wise decisions regarding your retirement, investment and insurance needs. We are a firm noted for educating our clients, so they are confident about the decisions they are making.
Randy provides wealth management solutions and investment services including retirement planning and retirement income distribution planning with Social Security claiming options.
Mary specializes in Medicare. She explains the basics of Medicare so that you can make an informed decision about which plan may be right for you whether it be a Medicare Supplement and a Prescription Drug Plan or a Medicare Advantage Plan. She is licensed with several insurance companies to provide many options.
We want to thank our many loyal clients who have been with us over the years and our newer clients for their confidence and trust they have in us as they move forward in retirement. As a result, our firm has seen steady growth over the past several years and we anticipate that growth to continue.
When you call the office, you’ll be greeted by either Heather or Erin who will assist you in scheduling an appointment or answer questions you may have. Give us a call today at (814) 382-8686 to make an appointment with Randy or Mary Shaffer.
