Seton Catholic School
At Seton Catholic School, we are achieving great things because we believe we can.
We believe in service. We are deeply rooted in love of our local community, collecting over 1,200 items for the food pantry, and sending over 100 volunteers to the French Creek Cleanup. We raise money for our own Angel Fund that gives scholarships back to needy students. Our middle-schoolers are required to do 20 hours of service a year on their own. And these are only a few examples!
We believe in potential. Our dedicated staff help every child flourish academically, grow spiritually, practice kindness and show respect. Our small class sizes allow for individualized attention, fostering a family atmosphere that nurtures every learner.
We believe in education. Our teachers are Pennsylvania-certified, lifelong learners who inspire their students to achieve high standards. Using standardized tests to identify strengths and needs going forward, we don’t need to teach to the test. Our focus is on reading excellence and is the key part that sets us above.
We believe in faith. Anchored in the teachings of Jesus Christ and the Catholic Church, we welcome all faiths and work to maximize each person’s God-given potential.
We believe in curiosity. Our teachers know that education begins with a sense of wonder, so they strive to foster a real love of science and math. Our students exceed state standards and excel in science competitions.
We believe in culture. From our ever-growing music program with semi-private instrument lessons, choir, orchestra, band and musicals along with our new ukulele program, we are thriving in artistic culture.
We believe in makers. Our students learn computer programming and how to grow food in our Community Garden. They do chemistry and dissection labs, and hatch eggs in the classroom. They create works of art.
We believe in doers. We integrate a robust sports and physical education program into our vision because we know that exercise, self-discipline, teamwork and responsibility are crucial to helping children become happy, productive adults.
Seton believes in greatness. If you have ever been curious about Seton, we invite community members, alumni, current and new families to join us on Feb. 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for our open house.