2021 has been a year of changes and new beginnings at the Saegertown Area Library (SAL). Despite the lingering effects of COVID, and the disruptions to normal services early in the year, 2021 was a very successful year.
January started with lobby pickup only, but activities continued with the Winter Reading program. In February the library opened for a limited number of appointments inside the library, along with the new Teen Online Book Club sponsored by the Teen Advisory Board. SAL also participated in the national Take Your Child to the Library Day.
The Strategic Plan activity, overseen by Library Director Paula Brown, produced a Patron’s Survey with scores of good suggestions and comments, and the librarians got busy in April and May to initiate the plan’s action items by weeding and deleting outdated books and those with little or no circulation.
The extensive weeding provided space for two new community spaces, which started taking shape in October and November, but will take a little longer into 2022 before reaching final form.
In May we were pleased to welcome Cara Doubet as a new staff member. The SAL Book Club also resumed this month.
By June we were able to return to normal pre-COVID hours, and Patrons no longer needed appointments. Needless to say, we were overjoyed after the long weeks of lobby pickups and a limited number of in-person visits by appointment. June also kicked off the Summer Reading Program, with 12 programs, many of them conducted outdoors.
As summer continued, we held our very popular annual book sale in July during Saegertown Community Day. And after extensive review and discussion, in August the Crawford County Federated Library System (CCFLS), of which SAL is a member, enacted a fine-free policy for overdue materials.
As we move forward in 2022, your library card provides many electronic circulation benefits such as: internet hotspots for check-out, eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines and movies available through Libby and Hoopla.
Stop in to watch our progress at 325 Broad St., phone (814) 763-5203. Sign up for our eNewsletter, and check us out on the web: saegertown.ccfls.org.