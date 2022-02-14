Rt. 19 Cuts Beauty Salon
It was a milestone year for Rt. 19 Cuts Beauty Salon, located at 7489 Perry Highway, Meadville, as the end of the year brought a change in ownership to the salon.
Previous owner Cindy Jacobs retired after owning the salon for five years and sold the business to Samantha Sellers of Meadville.
Sellers had cut Jacobs’ hair for a number of years when Jacobs presented her with the opportunity to purchase the salon upon Jacobs’ retirement. Sellers has been open at Rt. 19 Cuts since Dec. 28, and is the sole owner.
Sellers brings 11 years of cosmetology experience working at various locations after graduating from the Crawford County Career and Technical Center.
“I am very excited to finally have my own spot,” Sellers said. “I want to congratulate Cindy on her retirement and hope she enjoys the time off as she passes the torch and entrusts her clients to me.”
Sellers is eager to welcome all of Rt. 19 Cuts’ former clients as well as new ones.
Rt. 19 Cuts is open for appointments and walk-ins as available on Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Saturdays are appointment only. The salon offers cuts, color, perms, roller sets, conditioning treatments and facial waxing. Sellers also offers free consultations by appointment.
Appointments are available by calling or texting (814) 795-2567 or by using Facebook Messenger on the Rt. 19 Cuts Beauty Salon Facebook page.