Rotary Club of Meadville
In May of 1921, the first meeting of the Rotary Club of Meadville took place at the Lafayette Hotel on the corner of Chestnut and Water streets. Fast-forward 100 years, and the we are still thriving! With the uncertainty of the last couple years slowing fading and with the hope for the future bright, the Rotary Club of Meadville would like to invite the community to help us celebrate our centennial with an extra special Centennial Celebration Variety Show at the Italian Civic Club on March 26! Attendees will receive a three-course dinner, including dessert, along with a cash bar. While dinner is being served, guests can expect to be entertained by some of the best performers the Meadville area has to offer. Rumor on the street is diners can anticipate the piano strains of Dr. Lowell Hepler, the lovely voice of the Academy Theatre’s Julia Kemp, the coolest dude in Crawford County Greg Panchura, and many other unique acts. To purchase tickets, please email rotary5148@gmail.com.
The Meadville Rotary Club has a long history of philanthropic efforts in the Meadville community. Proceeds from the Centennial Celebration Variety Show will be earmarked to help fund club President Marci Dickson’s Presidential Project. President Dickson and the club will focus efforts on creating care packages for the area’s health care workers and emergency services personnel, to thank them for their service and help ease the burdens of the last two years. In addition to the annual Presidential Project, the Rotary Club of Meadville also administers a grants program for local nonprofits and organizations. Each year, the club awards up to $10,000 to several area groups in order to help further their missions. Previous award winners have included Meadville Community Theatre, Tamarack Wildlife Center, The ARC of Crawford County, Saegertown Library and many more.
Interested in learning more about the Rotary Club of Meadville? Follow us on Facebook to stay up-to-date with all our activities! Interested in being a member? The club meets on Tuesdays at 12:15 p.m. Email rotary5148@gmail.com for more information or to attend a meeting!