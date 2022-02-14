Rose Colored Salon is a growing salon located in Meadville.
What started out as a small, one-room part of a house to a new larger location and additional staff. What sets us apart is the time we take to get your service right. We pride ourselves on the quality we provide and the desire to have the exact outcome that you’re looking for.
We are currently looking for more staff as we continue to grow. Keep an eye on us as we offer more services in the future. We will have a grand opening May 6 and look forward to welcoming the community into our business to show what we have to offer.
Another thing that we want to make people aware of is that we carry a full line of Paul Mitchell pet products (shampoo, conditioners, sprays, etc). Proceeds from the sale of these pet products are donated to the ANNA Shelter. We have donated over $500 since we started carrying these products.
Check out our new developed website for a complete list of services, products, and to book an appointment.