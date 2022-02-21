My journey in the jewelry business started right after high school when I learned the trade as an apprentice bench jeweler.
With an understanding and appreciation of beautiful jewelry I opened my own store in 1997 in the Downtown Mall.
Roberts Jewelers has grown over the years and will be celebrating its fth year in our new location at 19057 Park Avenue Plaza. We would like to thank our customers for their continued support and look forward to offering them the highest level of service with the best pricing possible.
Our plan for the future is to bring in the best brands and designers in the industry to the area. No matter the piece or purpose, whether you want to buy or sell jewelry, we want to make your shopping experience the best it can be.