My older sister Rebecca’s unique personality was evident as a young child when she spoke Arabic before speaking English. Her agricultural missionary father delighted in her love of animals and her interest in his Sudanese farm operations. She frustrated her mother with her non-conforming ways. I was born two and a half years after her and called Peggy. As a youngster I soon realized she was not only my adventuresome leader and teacher, but my best friend, and later when the two of us were sent far away to boarding school in Egypt, she was my only family.
Our missionary family did a lot of traveling. In order to escape the extreme heat, our summer vacations either took us eastward to the green hills of the Red Sea or the beaches of Alexandria, Egypt, in the north. Every five years we had a one-year furlough in America, and so in 1927 the family traveled by train and ocean liner to reach our destination in Allentown. Rebecca was 3 years old and I was 6 months. On one of the family’s daily walks aboard ship, Rebecca escaped her vigilant parents who frantically recruited help to find her. She was discovered in the ship’s kitchen happily speaking Arabic to some of the cooks.
Back in the extremely hot desert area of the North Sudan, our home was close to the Nile River and about 5 miles from the capital city of Khartoum. At this time no one had electricity, so all work and shops would close down by noon and start again at 4 p.m.
Rebecca and I would start our day by walking to one of the barns to feed our many pets, and big sister spent much time taking care of her very own pet donkey she called Seba. Mother was our teacher and after our rest we were free to play. I liked to play indoors with my dolls while Rebecca liked to be outdoors riding Seba. With her negotiating skills she would entice me into riding Seba with her and to take my dolls to play house in the shady grove of mango trees. We had many outings while riding Seba, but the one that amuses my family is the hot afternoon we crossed the desert on two donkeys to visit our mother and new baby sister in the Khartoum hospital.
Years passed swiftly and it was time for our family to return to America in 1939. Rebecca has a very difficult time adjusting to the different culture after having spent three years at boarding school in Egypt with only six missionary classmates as she was now in Allentown High School with 900 classmates. Even her home life was turned around from an outdoor setting to a tiny house with no animals.
She excelled in college but still felt like a misfit and after graduation tried to join the U.S. Army in 1943. Because of her need to wear glasses she was rejected, but in typical manner she legally changed her name from Emma Rebecca to Rebecca Emma and another recruiting office accepted her. With her outstanding test results in science, she was trained to become a physical therapist. Soon she was treating Army veterans and one young man became her husband. They located in his home town of Knoxville. I too graduated from college and married Hank, the Army Air Force veteran I met at Penn State.
More years passed and Hank and I were blessed with five children and Rebecca and Bill had six. They built a large ranch home suited for Bill with his paraplegic leg, and to Rebecca’s delight, they had five acres of land, which soon filled with pets, goats, horses and a donkey. By now, Hank and I were living in Meadville and the two sisters and their families visited back and forth almost every year. Our three sons especially enjoyed outings in the south with their adventuresome aunt. She took them to explore caves and all of us on delightful hikes through coves and along streams. Time moves on and we sisters became empty nesters and I became a widow.
For Rebecca’s 85th birthday she was given two tickets for a hot air balloon ride. Her husband said, “No way am I going up in one of those things,” and so Rebecca invited me. I flew to Knoxville and on a June afternoon we set off for our balloon ride. Rebecca told her husband we’d be back by 7 p.m. The winds took us in the wrong direction for landing in the designated spot and finally the truck driver who was following us reported he spotted a cow field where we could land. The frightened cows broke down their fence and ran away, leaving near us a very angry farmer and bull. We were told to stay in the balloon while the farmer took several hours to tabulate his damages and argue with our balloon master. Rebecca’s husband became worried about the late hour with no wife at home and called the state police, who set out hunting for two elderly sisters. So even in our declining years, we still had adventures left to share.