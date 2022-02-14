Even those who know me well don’t know how I came to be in the interior decorating business after 20 years in corporate public relations followed by 20 years of university marketing and public relations, all interspersed with stints writing about or coaching hockey.
It’s all because of my electric mother-in-law.
When my wife and I were high schoolers dating in the mid-1960s, her mother, Margaret, was the home economist at Niagara Mohawk Electric Company in Buffalo, New York. One of Margaret’s responsibilities then was to manage the Trend Setter All-Electric house and promote the greater use of electricity.
Thanks to her mom, Marie was sewing before kindergarten and followed her mom to graduate from Buffalo State Teachers College. The Buffalo Evening News published an article (April 4, 1969): “Daughter Joins Mom in Home Ec Field.”
We married in 1969 and soon purchased our first house, which we could barely afford. Then, I heard the term “custom draperies” for the first time. I was thinking about necessities, like a lawn mower. My wife was talking about custom draperies. Huh?
Two years later, a new job took us to Pittsburgh. Marie had given up her home economics teaching to be a stay-at-home mom with a daughter in diapers and another child on the way. Of course, though, “we must have custom draperies.”
There I was, not yet married four years, and having paid J.C. Penney twice for custom draperies.
I nodded as Marie explained again that with her background, she understood quality. I did not.
Over time, Marie’s sewing skills led to converting our son’s large model train table to a worktable for making custom draperies for others. In 1986, I saw an article in the New York Times about a drapery and wall covering franchise called Decorating Den. Marie couldn’t believe that I asked her mom for a loan for the franchise fee and that she agreed.
Ten years ago, we moved to Meadville for family reasons. Now, I help Marie with her franchise and I do public relations for our franchisor and other franchisees around North America.
All thanks to Marie’s electric mom.