My untold story is about our dairy farm. We are from Conneautville. We are Sons of Four Dairy, between Rundletown and Hickernell. Sons of Four has a special meaning to us — our farm at one time was in its fourth generation, and it was owned by the fourth son in each family.
In 1834, Ebenezer left his home in Northfield, Massachusetts, bringing his mother and two sisters with him. He came to Hickernell and bought a tract of land. It was 126 acres of wilderness. It was bought from the Holland Co. for $1 per acre. He had to clear the land and build a house within two years. If he didn't do this, the land went back to the Holland Co. That home still stands; it has through the years been added on to. Our son, Glenn, lives there. To look at the boulders there, we wonder how they moved them there. Ebenezer met and married a lady, Beda Rundell. A barn was built and cows were bought and milked. We had and milked cows for 181 years. The farm was owned by Ebenezer, Charles, Frank Sr., Fred and Frank (Homer), Frank and Glenn, and Frank Sr. and Frank Jr. Frank Jr. has a son, Anthony. So we are not done yet. Our farmers have gone into grain farming now.