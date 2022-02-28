Many of us old guys know about the Foriska Machine Shop that operated on West College Street for our entire lives. Last summer it was relocated to Saegertown, into a replica building built by myself at the Highpoint Tool & Machine property located at 17380 Route 198, Saegertown, near Interstate 79.
Albert Foriska started working on West College Street in 1926 when he was 14 years old. Then in 1962 he purchased the company and put his name on it, then continued operations there until his retirement in 1998. His son kept the equipment operational until it was saved and relocated, and now continues as a fully functional, 1920s-era, line shaft-powered machine shop, renamed the Sippy Historic Machine Shop.
What no one seems to realize is that this “Foriska Machine Shop” had a long history before 1962. The building was built in 1860 and was used to manufacture the McNair pipe wrench. Milton McNair, injured in the Civil War, thought the new oil fields in Titusville would be a good market for his invention so he located here and set up shop. He died too young, and the building sat until the widow McNair sold it to Fred Davenport in 1906. Fred added an engine room and installed the line shaft and machining equipment, and founded his first company, Meadville Auto Specialty Works, manufacturing his own patented marine and automobile engine timers (distributors) for the new automobile industry.
This machine shop, founded in 1906, has been in continuous operation ever since — 115 years!
Meadville native and entrepreneur Fred Davenport learned the machinist trade at Meadville’s Barrett Brothers Machine Shop in 1890-1901, went to Philadelphia and worked at the Philadelphia Armory during the Spanish-American War, then returned to Meadville to start his own machine shop. Moving on from engine timers, in 1910 he changed the name to Davenport Machine Shop and designed, developed, patented and produced milling machines and assorted machining accessories, right in the shop on West College Street. He again changed the name to Davenport Manufacturing Company, and began developing fan blades and fans, and then industrial ventilation systems, pioneering the forced air furnace industry.
At this time, notable Meadville pioneers who hung out with Fred Davenport at his shop included Walter Greenleaf Sr. (McCrosky Corp.) and Gideon Sundback (The Hookless Fastener Co.), among others. They all recognized the value of even more precision in the machining industry.
Fred settled into designing, patenting and building precision expandable reamers and insertable tooling for the machining industry. Eighth-grade graduate Frank Foriska joined him in 1926, and the two of them built precision tooling and performed custom machining operations for most of Meadville’s manufacturing companies during their pioneer days. Fred retired, and Frank eventually bought the company, put his name on it in 1962, becoming the Foriska Machine Shop that some of us old-timers still remember.
During World War I, Davenport Manufacturing Co. made firing pins for U.S. Army rifles, and during World War II, they made components for the hinges of the gull wing airplanes used on aircraft carriers.
These guys, in the Foriska building, created the precision machining industry in Meadville.
Unique to Meadville is the fact that our machining industry falls in the category of precision machining, and our claim to being called “Tool City” relates to our per-capita volume of precision machining capabilities.
This precision machining concept is Gideon Sundback’s doing. He was the brilliant Swedish-born engineer hired in 1891 by Meadville’s Col. Lewis Walker to develop the newly patented “hookless fastener” into a marketable (manufacturable) device. Sundback worked 21 years to develop the equipment required to produce what is now called the zipper, and Col. Walker, a graduate of Allegheny College, established the first Hookless Fastener Co. factory in his hometown of Meadville in 1913.
The Hookless factory’s “Chain Machine” was created to produce the zipper in 1913 and remains an engineering marvel even today. The machine required the invention and development of interchangeable parts, quality control systems, and heat-treating processes. The demand required the creation of training systems, apprentice programs, HR programs, and engineering development. The “Hookless” (now known as Talon) was hiring 100 people PER DAY, during the Depression!
The “Industrial Revolution” happened in Meadville starting in 1913, and the original Foriska Machine Shop was right in the middle of it. The Davenport Machine Tool patents for the machine tools and later the expandable reamers and cylinder boring machines were eventually sold to McCrosky Corp., and Frank Foriska purchased the machine shop business and equipment.
The local NTMA purchased the Foriska line shaft and equipment at auction in 2020, and I built a replica shop and moved the preserved equipment, recreating the 1920’s operational machine shop, creating a private ‘museum’ of sorts, for the preservation of the Meadville Machine Shop history, and for NTMA to use in the promotion of the Precision Machining Industry.
The Sippy Historic Machine Shop can be available for tours by appointment, by calling (814) 671-4001.