RE/MAX Hometown Realty had a fantastic year in 2021 according to company officials.
“After a very busy 2020, we expected 2021 to be even better — and it was,” stated Christine Brown, partner in the firm. “We helped over 230 families achieve their real estate goals, with over $33,686,315 in total sales volume for the year. With housing demand remaining strong throughout the year, the average sale price rose 16% in 2021 from the previous year,” she said.
“The story of housing in 2021 was centered around high demand that led to substantial increase in sales despite an ultra-low supply.” according to Biff Kress, senior partner. “What’s promising for 2022 is that many of the factors that drove sales in 2021 remain in place. Interest rates are still attractive, workplace flexibility continues and many homeowners are sitting on a decent amount of equity. If more of them become sellers, the hot market should continue. The past two years has proven that buyers are out there and ready to go,” Kress continued.
RE/MAX Hometown Realty agents participated in many community events in 2021, some of which include the Meadville Halloween and the Conneaut Lake Pumpkinfest parades. In addition, RE/MAX agents donate a portion of their commissions each year to the Children’s Miracle Network as well as many other local charities.
As for the year ahead, “we’re excited to announce the opening of a new area branch office in late February to better serve the needs of our clients.” stated Andy Bacallao, partner. “We’re looking forward to having it up and running in plenty of time for the spring selling season. We’re also adding several new agents to our RE/MAX team and we’re always looking to add more as we continue to grow our business!” he continued.
Only time will tell what the 2022 housing market will bring, but RE/MAX Hometown Realty’s experienced and knowledgeable agents are prepared to navigate any environment on behalf of their clients to help them accomplish their real estate needs. If you or someone you know is looking to buy or sell real estate, why not call one of the professionals at RE/MAX Hometown Realty?