PYY Law

Exciting changes in 2022:

• Chris Youngs has retired! He’s no longer practicing law. Instead, he’s practicing retirement. He deserves it, he’s good at it, and enjoys it!

• Lisa Youngs is still working part time, and is still taking new clients.

• Jeff Youngs and Brian Cagle have taken over ownership of PYY Law, now in its third generation.

• Sara Patterson offers the following regarding her family law practice: A husband and wife got divorced over religious differences — he thought he was God, she didn’t. ☺

While we embrace change at PYY Law, we continue to offer quality legal representation primarily in the following areas of law:

• Family law — divorce, custody, alimony

• Real estate — Buying or selling? Let’s close!

• Workers’ comp and injuries — free consultation; no recovery, no fee!

• Business succession — buy/sell/mergers

• Estate administration and probate

PYY Law — Your lawyers for generations! Follow us on Facebook, Google, LinkedIn.

