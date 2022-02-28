PYY Law
Exciting changes in 2022:
• Chris Youngs has retired! He’s no longer practicing law. Instead, he’s practicing retirement. He deserves it, he’s good at it, and enjoys it!
• Lisa Youngs is still working part time, and is still taking new clients.
• Jeff Youngs and Brian Cagle have taken over ownership of PYY Law, now in its third generation.
• Sara Patterson offers the following regarding her family law practice: A husband and wife got divorced over religious differences — he thought he was God, she didn’t. ☺
While we embrace change at PYY Law, we continue to offer quality legal representation primarily in the following areas of law:
• Family law — divorce, custody, alimony
• Real estate — Buying or selling? Let’s close!
• Workers’ comp and injuries — free consultation; no recovery, no fee!
• Business succession — buy/sell/mergers
• Estate administration and probate
PYY Law — Your lawyers for generations!