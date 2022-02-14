Pymatuning Lake Association
At the Pymatuning Lake Association (PLA), we strive to make Pymatuning Lake a place that people of all ages can enjoy. Since 1945, we have partnered with the Ohio and Pennsylvania Pymatuning State Parks to preserve the lake and promote the Pymatuning Lake area. By giving each penny we raise back to the community, we hope generations for years to come can make great memories on the shores of Pymatuning Lake.
Ever wonder what our membership accomplishes? In 2021, we funded several major improvements to the Snodgrass boat launch area off East Lake Road, including another pavilion, benches, shore stabilizers, handicap parking, and handicap rails for boaters to use getting in and out of their boats. Also in 2021, the Pymatuning Lake Association joined forces with the Friends of Pymatuning State Park to create one organization dedicated to the improvement of the Pymatuning Lake area.
The PLA has also funded a pavilion at the Espyville boat launch, on the Pennsylvania side of the causeway. Other projects include the creation of cemented boat ramps, addition of benches around the lake, annual installation of cribs (habitats for fish), shoreline cleanups, and a host of other projects over the years. Many of these projects are funded through donations from those passionate about Pymatuning Lake, state and private sector grants, and memorial brick sales.
PLA also hosts several fishing tournaments each year, as well as a free kids fishing derby. Dates for our 2022 tournaments are as follows: Crappie Tournament, April 23; Walleye Tournament, May 14; and the Kids Fishing Derby, Aug. 6 and 7. Be sure to also save the date for the second annual Onion Festival on July 16 at the End of the Road picnic area in Linesville!
Interested in becoming a member of the Pymatuning Lake Association? Membership dues for an individual are $10 and business memberships are $25 annually. The PLA meets monthly at 7 p.m. from March through November on the second Thursday at the Jamestown Marina building. Everyone is welcome! If you have any questions, please feel free to email pymalakeassoc@gmail.com.